Helsinki to Madrid: Discover World's Top 10 Happiest Cities

Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki is in Finland. It is the city with the happiest people. It is known for its high standard of living and its welfare system.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark. It is famous for its excellent health services, social security, and cycle-friendly infrastructure.

Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand. It is known for its proximity to nature, peaceful lifestyle, and high standard of living.

Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich is famous for its high salary and low crime.

Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm is known for its beautiful landscape and vibrant culture.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney is famous for its art and culture and balanced lifestyle.

Vienna, Austria

Vienna is known for its cultural richness and security.

Toronto, Canada

Toronto is known for its strong public services and cultural activities. It is in Canada.

San Jose, California (USA)

The city of San Jose, California is known for its low pollution, excellent public transport, and strong economic stability.

Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain is known for its history, greenery, and beautiful atmosphere.

