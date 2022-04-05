78-yr-old Uttarakhand woman transfers her property to Rahul Gandhi, here is why

A senior person from Dehradun made a testament (will) before the district court, giving all of her possessions to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Pushpa Munjial, the lady who made the call, stated that the "country needs Rahul Gandhi."

The Gandhi family is one of the most significant and influential families in Indian politics, with a stranglehold over the country's population. Despite the fact that the Congress party has a large following, one woman from Uttarakhand went over and above to show her support for the party.

A senior person from Dehradun made a testament (will) before the district court, giving all of her possessions to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Pushpa Munjial, the lady who made the call, stated that the "country needs Rahul Gandhi."

Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma stated that when giving over the testament of her property to the authorities of the Congress party, Munjial expressed her admiration for Rahul Gandhi's vision for the country. "Munjial reminded us that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their life for the country's unity and integrity. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have committed their lives to serving the country. This has a big impact on her," Sharma was reported as saying by ANI.

Munjial believes that the country desperately needs leaders like Rahul Gandhi, and she was pleased and affected by his beliefs and ideas for the country. The 78-year-old woman ended up transferring assets totaling Rs 50 lakh and almost 10 tolas of gold.

Pritam Singh, a Congress politician who was present when Munjial gave over her property, claimed Munjial's acts demonstrated her "affection for the Gandhi family." "In today's day, when people battle over ownership rights, Pushpa ji has done a great job," he added.