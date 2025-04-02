Copa del Rey: Nadal pumped up after Real Madrid's Rudiger nets winner against Real Sociedad in SF (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal was in attendance during the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, April 1.

Real Madrid headed into the second leg with a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad in the away leg of the Cope del Rey semifinal clash. However, Sociedad exerted a massive pressure on the Los Blancos after netting four goals, making the second leg a daunting challenge for Real Madrid. However, the score was tied at 4-4 after Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal netted his second goal in the extra minutes following Madrid’s remarkable comeback with goals from Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouamen. The match seemed to be heading for a penalty after neither side broke the deadlock in the first half of the extra time.

Then came Antonio Rudiger, who netted a dramatic winner in the 115th minute for Real Madrid to seal their spot in the final of the Copa del Rey. As soon as Rudiger scored a winner, Rafael Nadal could not refrain from expressing his emotions as he was completely pumped before heaving a sigh of relief as the goal ensured victory for the Real Madrid in front of the home crowd. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Rafael Nadal pumped up after Antonio Rudiger’s winning goal for Madrid

In the first leg of the semifinal clash against Real Sociedad, Endrick gave Real Madrid a crucial win with a goal at the Reale Arena. In the home leg, Endrick, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouamen, and Antonio Rudiger played pivotal roles in securing Real Madrid’s spot in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid will take on the winner of the semifinal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey title clash, which will take place at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on April 26.

When Rafael Nadal expressed his desire to become Real Madrid President

Former tennis player Rafael Nadal has been a big fan of Real Madrid ever since his childhood. He was often spotted at the stands during the home matches of the Los Blancos. The Spanish tennis legend even expressed his desire to become the president of his favourite club.

Speaking in an interview in September 2023, Nadal said, “Would I like to be [president]? I think so,"

“I think I'd like to. But there are a lot of things. Right now there's nothing to say because we have the best possible president [Perez].” he added.

Rafael Nadal holds the honorary membership of the Real Madrid, not given his popularity but also for his unwavering support and deep connection with the club over the years.

