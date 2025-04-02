Sports

Football: Van Dijk to Vlahovic, latest summer transfer rumors

The summer transfer window is approaching, and several top clubs are making moves to strengthen their squads. Here are the latest transfer rumors.

Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool are negotiating a new contract with Virgil van Dijk, but he turns 34 in July, which could impact the length and terms of the contract.

Matheus Cunha

As Liverpool prepare to bid farewell to Darwin Nunez, they have taken an interest in Wolves striker Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward could be a potential replacement for Nunez.

Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus are looking to sell striker Dusan Vlahovic for around £33.5m. Arsenal, Aston Villa had shown interest and he was also offered to Barcelona.

Andrei Ratiu

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu, who has also been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona, and Manchester City.
 

Tyrique George

Everton are showing interest in signing Chelsea winger Tyrique George.
 

Evan Ndicka

Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka is emerging as a target for Arsenal, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest, with a valuation of £33.4m.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Chelsea are ready to beat Manchester City to the signature of Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic by triggering a €20m (£16.7m) release clause.
 

Kenan Yildiz

Barcelona have set their sights on Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, who is valued at €50m (£41.8m).
 

