Football: Van Dijk to Vlahovic, latest summer transfer rumors

Sports
The summer transfer window is approaching, and several top clubs are making moves to strengthen their squads. Here are the latest transfer rumors.
Liverpool are negotiating a new contract with Virgil van Dijk, but he turns 34 in July, which could impact the length and terms of the contract.
As Liverpool prepare to bid farewell to Darwin Nunez, they have taken an interest in Wolves striker Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward could be a potential replacement for Nunez.
Juventus are looking to sell striker Dusan Vlahovic for around £33.5m. Arsenal, Aston Villa had shown interest and he was also offered to Barcelona.
Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu, who has also been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona, and Manchester City.
Everton are showing interest in signing Chelsea winger Tyrique George.
Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka is emerging as a target for Arsenal, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest, with a valuation of £33.4m.
Chelsea are ready to beat Manchester City to the signature of Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic by triggering a €20m (£16.7m) release clause.
Barcelona have set their sights on Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, who is valued at €50m (£41.8m).
