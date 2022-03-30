Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PM's to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

    While attacking the Prime Minister on a range of issues, Rahul Gandhi used the hashtag in Hindi, #RozSubahKiBaat. 
     

    PMs to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his new remark on Wednesday. Gandhi stated that the PM's daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel, and gas prices and making farmers helpless. He also added showing 'hollow dreams' to the employment of the youth. 

    While attacking the Prime Minister on a range of issues, Rahul Gandhi used the hashtag in Hindi, #RozSubahKiBaat. 

     

    On Wednesday, India's fuel prices were hiked by again 80 paise, crossing the Rs 100-mark. The total revision in petrol and diesel rates in the last nine days reached Rs 5.60 per litre. 

    Wednesday's rise is the ninth price growth since the oil marketing companies lifted their four-and-a-half-month cease on rate hikes. People have been hit hard by increases in petrol and diesel prices since March 22. Prices were raised by 80 paise per litre in the first four days, the steepest single-day increase since June 2017, when daily price revision was implemented.

    Diesel prices rose by 55 paise and 35 paise per litre over the next few days, while petrol prices rose by 50 paise and 30 paise per litre. Petrol was 80 paise per litre more expensive yesterday, while diesel was 70 paise more expensive.

    According to data from oil marketing companies, the new price of petrol in the national capital is Rs 101.01 per litre, while the price of diesel has risen from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27.

    Petrol now costs Rs 115.88 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 100.10. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.69, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 96.76. Petrol now costs Rs 110.52 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 95.42 per litre.

    Also Read: Congress to launch ‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ over inflation, fuel hike from March 31

    Also Read: Control inflation or female infanticide and child marriages will rise: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Also Read: G23 leaders intend to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this weekend

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2 point 5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US gcw

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100 per cent electrification gcw

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100% electrification

    BJP goons vandalised front gate, CCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal residence, claims Manish Sisodia-dnm

    BJP goons vandalised front gate, CCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, claims Manish Sisodia

    Delhi will be under extreme heatwave on March 30, 31 - adt

    Delhi will be under extreme heatwave on March 30, 31

    Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today gcw

    Check what Nitin Gadkari drove to Parliament today

    Recent Stories

    RRR Box Office SS Rajamouli film crosses Rs 100 cr mark soars high Rs 107 cr drb

    RRR Box Office: SS Rajamouli’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark; soars high Rs 107 cr

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2 point 5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US gcw

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100 per cent electrification gcw

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100% electrification

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne state memorial service snt

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

    How Shane Warne ignited a sense of belief in Shane Watson?-ayh

    How Shane Warne ignited a sense of belief in Shane Watson?

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon