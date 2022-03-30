'PM's to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

While attacking the Prime Minister on a range of issues, Rahul Gandhi used the hashtag in Hindi, #RozSubahKiBaat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his new remark on Wednesday. Gandhi stated that the PM's daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel, and gas prices and making farmers helpless. He also added showing 'hollow dreams' to the employment of the youth.

On Wednesday, India's fuel prices were hiked by again 80 paise, crossing the Rs 100-mark. The total revision in petrol and diesel rates in the last nine days reached Rs 5.60 per litre.

Wednesday's rise is the ninth price growth since the oil marketing companies lifted their four-and-a-half-month cease on rate hikes. People have been hit hard by increases in petrol and diesel prices since March 22. Prices were raised by 80 paise per litre in the first four days, the steepest single-day increase since June 2017, when daily price revision was implemented.

Diesel prices rose by 55 paise and 35 paise per litre over the next few days, while petrol prices rose by 50 paise and 30 paise per litre. Petrol was 80 paise per litre more expensive yesterday, while diesel was 70 paise more expensive.

According to data from oil marketing companies, the new price of petrol in the national capital is Rs 101.01 per litre, while the price of diesel has risen from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27.

Petrol now costs Rs 115.88 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 100.10. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.69, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 96.76. Petrol now costs Rs 110.52 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 95.42 per litre.

