Ram Navami 2025: 5 temples of Lord Shri Ram to visit in Kerala

Kerala, known for its rich spiritual heritage, is home to several revered temples dedicated to Lord Rama. These temples not only hold historical and mythological significance but also attract thousands of devotees, especially during festivals like Ram Navami. 
 

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

When is Ram Navami?

Rama Navami, the sacred festival marking the birth of Lord Rama, will be observed on Sunday, April 6, 2025. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Rama's birth occurred on Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month.

Let's explore some Ram temples in Kerala that you can visit during Ram Navami.

Sree Ramaswamy Temple, Karimpuzha

The Sree Ramaswamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Rama, is renowned for its exquisite traditional architecture. Often referred to as Dakshina Ayodhya, this temple is located in Karimpuzha village in the Palakkad district of Kerala. The main Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) features a distinctive circular design.
 


Thiruvangad Sree Ramaswamy Temple, Thalassery

The Thiruvangad Sree Ramaswamy Temple, one of the five temples dedicated to Lord Rama in Kerala, stands out for its unique features. Often called the ‘Brass Pagoda’ due to its copper-sheeted roof, the temple houses fascinating sculptures and ancient lithic records.

Renowned for its exquisite wood carvings, terracotta artwork, and mural paintings etched on wooden planks adorning the ceiling, the shrine exemplifies artistic brilliance. The presiding deity is Lord Vishnu, with the idol intricately carved from Krishna Shila (Black Stone).
 

Thiruvilwamala Vilwadrinatha Temple

The Thiruvilwamala Vilwadrinatha Temple stands as a major spiritual and tourist attraction in Thrissur district. Perched about 100 feet above sea level in the serene village of Thiruvilwamala, the temple is dedicated to Lord Rama and Lord Lakshmana.

The temple features two double-storeyed square-shaped sreekovils (sanctum sanctorums) and two anakkottils (platforms for elephants). The idol of Lord Rama, standing at 5 feet, is crafted from a rare stone known as Pathalanjana Sila.

A unique attraction near the temple is the Punarjani Cave, which is open to devotees only once a year. Adding to the temple's mystique, a grand peepal tree stands on the eastern side, marking a location known as Bhoothanmala (Hill of Ghosts), which draws the curiosity of visitors.
 

Ponkuzhi Sree Rama Temple

Nestled along the Sulthan Bathery-Mysore road, the Ponkuzhi Sree Rama Temple holds deep connections to the Indian epic, Ramayana. Located in a tranquil setting near the banks of the Ponkuzhi River, the temple is just 4 km from the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman. A fascinating legend surrounds the temple pond, believed to have formed from the tears of Goddess Sita. Architecturally, the temple follows the traditional Kerala style, featuring a tiled roof and classic design elements.

Thriprayar Sree Rama Swami temple

The Thriprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple is one of the most significant Lord Rama temples in Kerala, located on the banks of the Thriprayar River in Thrissur district. It is an important stop in the Nalambalam Yatra, a pilgrimage covering temples dedicated to Lord Rama and his brothers.

The presiding deity, Sree Rama, is worshipped in a Chaturbhuja (four-armed) form, holding a conch, disc, bow, and garland. The idol is believed to have been worshipped by Lord Krishna in Dwaraka before being installed here.

The annual Thriprayar Ekadashi festival is a grand celebration, attracting thousands of devotees. Special rituals like the Arattu (holy bath of the deity) and Seeveli (procession of the idol on caparisoned elephants) add to the spiritual significance of the temple.
 

