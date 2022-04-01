Check out TMC's latest post on BJP's pledge of 'acche din'

TMC attacked the Modi-led central government at a time when opposition nationwide is criticising the Centre over the increasing fuel prices in the country.

The Trinamool Congress mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitments of 'Acche din' on the April 1st, April fool's day, through a meme of the current favourite Oscars slap gate scandal 2022.

About the incident, at the Oscars 2022, actor Will Smith straight walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

The TMC slammed the Modi-led central government at a time when opposition nationwide is attacking the Centre over the increasing fuel prices in the country.

South Indian Super Star Prakash Raj also criticised the BJP government in the country. He tweeted that we don't have April fool in India, as it's not part of our culture; we have Acche din here, he added.

Also, on Wednesday, the party staged a rally in Kolkata asking that the 'anti-people decisions' be immediately rolled back.

The rally started in south Kolkata's Golpark area and concluded in Rashbehari after covering almost 2 km of distance.

The party workers were seen carrying posters and placards that had 'Rollback fuel and LPG price hike' pasted on them, TMC workers sloganeering against the BJP government at the Centre.

Several TMC leaders held empty cylinders and petrol cans in their hands during the protest.

Also Read: If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

Also Read: TMC, BJP leaders exchange blow in West Bengal Assembly; 5 BJP leaders suspended

Also Read: Birbhum Violence: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down, says 'need Prez rule in WB