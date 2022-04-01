Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out TMC's latest post on BJP's pledge of 'acche din'

    TMC attacked the Modi-led central government at a time when opposition nationwide is criticising the Centre over the increasing fuel prices in the country. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    The Trinamool Congress mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitments of 'Acche din' on the April 1st, April fool's day, through a meme of the current favourite Oscars slap gate scandal 2022.

     

    About the incident, at the Oscars 2022, actor Will Smith straight walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

    The TMC slammed the Modi-led central government at a time when opposition nationwide is attacking the Centre over the increasing fuel prices in the country. 

    South Indian Super Star Prakash Raj also criticised the BJP government in the country. He tweeted that we don't have April fool in India, as it's not part of our culture; we have Acche din here, he added. 

     

    Also, on Wednesday, the party staged a rally in Kolkata asking that the 'anti-people decisions' be immediately rolled back. 

    The rally started in south Kolkata's Golpark area and concluded in Rashbehari after covering almost 2 km of distance. 

    The party workers were seen carrying posters and placards that had 'Rollback fuel and LPG price hike' pasted on them, TMC workers sloganeering against the BJP government at the Centre. 

    Several TMC leaders held empty cylinders and petrol cans in their hands during the protest.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
