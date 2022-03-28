Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TMC, BJP leaders exchange blow in West Bengal Assembly; 5 BJP leaders suspended

    Around 25 BJP MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, then stormed out of the assembly, saying that TMC MLAs had roughed up many party lawmakers within the House.

    Kolkata, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, and four other BJP MLAs were suspended from the House till further notice for reportedly engaging in a violent altercation with TMC members on the floor of the House over the recent Birbhum violence. After the opposition party sought a discussion about law and order in the state, the governing TMC MLAs and BJP MPs got into a heated argument in the House. According to Adhikari, they sought a conversation about law and order in the state, but the Mamata Banerjee-led administration refused.

    Around 25 BJP MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, then stormed out of the assembly, saying that TMC MLAs had roughed up many party lawmakers within the House.

    "MLAs aren't safe even within the assembly. At least 8-10 of our lawmakers, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, were beaten up by several TMC MLAs when we requested that the Chief Minister give a statement in the House on the peace and order crisis," Adhikari added. TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, on the other hand, warned reporters that the BJP is putting on a show to cause confusion in the legislature.

    Amit Malviya, the chairman of the BJP's IT unit, posted on Twitter: "The West Bengal Assembly is in complete disarray. Following the resignation of Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs assaulted BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, who were seeking a floor debate on the Rampurhat atrocity. What is Mamata Banerjee attempting to conceal?"

    Unidentified miscreants set fire to ten houses in a hamlet near Rampurhat town on March 21, killing at least eight persons, including women and children. The Calcutta High Court has delegated the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI and set an April 7 deadline for the agency to deliver its progress report. The Calcutta High Court has delegated the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI and set an April 7 deadline for the agency to deliver its progress report.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
