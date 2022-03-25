Birbhum Violence: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down, says 'need Prez rule in WB'

The Calcutta High Court on Friday assigned the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday broke down in the Rajya Sabha while talking about the incident in Bengal's Birbhum district; nearly eight people were burnt to death. She stated that the state is no more liveable and pressed for President's rule.

As per ANI, Ganguly stated that she demands President's rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening, and people are leaving the state; the state of West Bengal is no more liveable, she added.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court assigned the case investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation, post the state CM Mamata Banerjee administration's request not to hand over the case to the central agency. On Tuesday, eight people, including women and children, were beaten up and burned alive by a mob.

While speaking with the reporters, Ganguly accused the state government of protecting the perpetrators.

While explaining her breakdown in Rajya Sabha, Ganguly stated that, in West Bengal, people are unable to communicate. The government is shielding the murderers. There is no other state where the government kills people after gaining power. We are all humans. We don't believe in stone-hearted politics.

On social media, horrifying videos of charred bodies, purportedly from the incident scene, have surfaced. The BJP has stated that this is not an isolated incident and has accused the ruling Trinamool of orchestrating political opponents' deaths. Many BJP leaders have pressed for the President's rule in the state.

