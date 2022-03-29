Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    The Pandabeswar MLA’s remarks have prompted an outcry, with BJP leaders including Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya sharing the clip on social media.
     

    Mar 29, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    In a fresh controversy, BJP MP and party’s national spokesperson Anil Baluni accused the Trinamool Congress of threatening the party’s supporters in Asansol, West Bengal.

    Baluni shared a statement made by TMC’s Pandabeswar MLA Naren Chakraborty who openly threatened those who would vote for the BJP. “If you vote for it, it will be difficult for you to live in Bengal,” the MLA is heard saying in the clip.

    The Pandabeswar MLA’s remarks have prompted an outcry, with BJP leaders including Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya sharing the clip on social media. “TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them. ECI must take note,” he tweeted.

    Thus far, no follow-up statement has been made by the TMC leader.

    This is not the first time a TMC MLA has openly made such remarks against the BJP. Earlier, in August 2020, a TMC MLA had threatened to “look after” BJP leaders and workers in the Dinhata area of West Bengal's Coochbehar district “in a proper manner”. This was uttered a day after the convoy of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee allegedly came under attack in BJP-ruled Tripura.

