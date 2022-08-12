India@75: Biryani to Masala Dosa to Chingri Malai Curry-11 delicious Indian dishes you must try

We've compiled a list of 11 must-try meals to eat in India. Because India is such a vast country, its food is as diverse as its topography, and there's always something new to taste, from coastal places selling beach meals to hilly locales where fresh stuff is scarce.

India is a foodie's dream, with several possibilities to sample native cuisines and tantalise the taste senses. However, with so many exported recipes, it can be challenging to discern between real cuisine and watered-down replicas.



Masala dosa

Masala dosas are often regarded as South India's most famous dish. Dosas are traditionally served folded in half and packed with potatoes. Hot sambar adds a spicy edge to the dish, and whatever you load them with, dosas are guaranteed to create a delectable and substantial dinner.

Rogan Josh

The Mutton curry suggests that Rogan Josh is most commonly linked with the Kashmiri area of northern India. As the beef cooks, it becomes soft and flavorful, resulting in a delightful stew that may be served with only basmati rice or naan bread. The following elements are used: The goat or lamb is cooked in a delicious ghee-based sauce with aromatic components including onions, garlic, ginger, spices (cinnamon, clove, cardamom), and yoghurt as a thickening.

Vindaloo

Vindaloo, also known as vindalho, is a Goan curry dish inspired on the Portuguese word carne de vinha d'alhos. The meal rapidly became Indian, with palm wine replacing the vinegar, tamarind added, and spices like black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, and chilli peppers blended in.

Biryani

Indian biryani evolved into various rice-based meals that were distinctive to each location. It is a combined rice dish popular among Indian subcontinent Muslims. It is cooked using Indian spices, rice, and generally some form of meat (chicken, cattle, goat, lamb, shrimp, fish) or, in rare circumstances, no meat, and occasionally, eggs and potatoes.

Tandoori Chicken

The bright red tandoori chicken is easy to spot and much more difficult to forget after you've had it. Both the yoghurt and spice marinade, as well as the cooking process, contribute to the taste. Chicken with bones cooked in a clay tandoor oven, which provides smoky scents and taste to the meat.

Dal Makhani

Dal makhani is likely to please both vegetarians and meat lovers. The curry is thick because it is made with red kidney beans and black lentils. While dal refers to lentils, makhani means butter, which refers to the ghee-heavy recipe topped with extra butter or yoghurt. In addition to the rich foundation, dal makhani has ginger, garlic, and chilis simmered in tomato sauce.

Vada Pav

Individual cooks will undoubtedly put their own flavour on the delightful snack, but there's no need to get crazy with the ingredients - basic and traditional is ideal. A spicy potato patty is coated with chickpea flour, cooked, and put inside a soft bun to make the vegetarian snack. Every starchy mouthful is flavoured with chilli, coriander, and garlic chutney.

Chingri Malai Curry

Chingri is a term for river prawns. Prawns are sautéed in fiery spices before being drenched in the creamy richness of coconut milk. The dish is popular throughout Bengal and is served during weddings, festivals and celebrations.

Sorsebata Ilish Mach

The 'Hilsa' fish is the star of the local cuisine. The fish is marinated in turmeric and gently cooked in a mustard-poppy seed paste with the five-spice mixture (panch phoron). Ilish macher shorshe bata is a signature dish filling immense pleasure and comfort in every Bengali's life for ages.

Pani puri

Pani puri, also known as gol guppa, is supposed to have originated in the northern state of Bihar. Pani puri are light hollow deep-fried balls made of semolina or wheat that make an excellent street snack. They come with hot potatoes, chickpeas, and spicy tamarind water.

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature is a popular dish in the Indian subcontinent's northern regions. It combines chana masala with bhatura/puri, a fried bread prepared from maida. Chole bhature is commonly served for breakfast, occasionally with lassi. It can also serve as street food or as a full dinner, with onions, pickled carrots, green chutney, or achaar. Although it is known as a classic Punjabi dish, there are several stories about its origin.