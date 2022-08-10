India@75: Mary Kom to PV Sindu - Indian women who hold top Olympic records

India has had several women compete at the Olympics. Besides winning medals, some have also scripted records at the event, as we present the same ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebration.

India is still a rising giant in the sporting world. Besides the men, even Indian women are showcasing their talent and have proved they have what it takes to shine and thrive on the global stage, besides winning medals and asserting their dominance. On the worldwide stage, many Indian women have left their mark at the Olympic Games, with eight winning medals. Although an Indian woman has yet to win the gold, they have won medals of the remaining two colours. As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day this following Monday, we present the Indian women who have scripted records in the Olympics.

Karnam Malleswari

She was the first Indian woman to win an Olympics medal during the 2000 Sydney edition, as she won the bronze in the Women's 69 kg weightlifting category. ALSO READ: India@75 - Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

PV Sindhu

Sindhu's maiden Olympic medal came during the 2016 Rio Olympics, in which she won a silver in the Women's singles badminton outing, as she was the first Indian woman to win the medal of the same colour. Besides, she was also the youngest Indian to win a medal in the competition. Later, she also won bronze in the 2020 Tokyo edition, making her the only Indian woman to win twin Olympic medals.

Saina Nehwal

Although Sindhu might have won two badminton medals, Saina began the proceedings as she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in the sport. During the 2012 London edition, she won a bronze in the Women's singles event. ALSO READ: India@75 - Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India

Mary Kom

The 2012 London edition saw women's boxing making its debut, while India had the sole representative in the form of the then-legendary world champion MC Mary Kom. She gave India the medal in the sport's Olympic debut, winning the bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in the sport.

