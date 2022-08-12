Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit

    If you're planning a vacation in India, make sure to visit some of these stunning and well-known temples. Have the most sociable spiritual holiday ever! 

    India at 75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    India is vast and gorgeous, especially with all of the iconic temples in India that dot the landscape. It's a nation rich in great locations to visit, from mountains to remote forests to bustling town. Even better, it is home to some of India's greatest and most famous temples, which you must see on your tour.

    Kedarnath Temple
    This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is said to have been constructed by the Pandavas from the Mahabharata. The sacred Shiva temple lies 11,755 feet (3,583 m) above sea level, among the spectacular Himalayan glaciers, and the entire region is blanketed with snow throughout the winter. As a result, it is closed for half of the year. 

    India at 75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit RBA

    Badrinath Temple
    If you wish to visit Badrinath, go between April and November because it is hard to visit during the winter owing to the massive snowfall. It is located in Uttarakhand and is visited by people of all faiths. It is not just one of the four Dhams of India's Char Dham pilgrimage but also incredibly picturesque.

    Also Read: India@75: Bal Thackeray to RK Laxman-7 India's best cartoonists

    Somnath Temple
    Somnath temple is one of India's most ancient architectural wonders, located in Saurashtra, Gujarat. According to legend, Lord Shiva built the temple, and has India's twelve Jyotirlingas.

    India at 75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit RBA

    Vaishno Devi Temple
    The Vaishno Devi temple is well-known and revered among Hindus worldwide. Not only is the temple recognised for its religious sanctity, but the journey with the trek from Katra is breathtakingly gorgeous. Millions of people visit Maa Vaishno Devi and enjoy the snow-capped hills surrounding the temple.

    Also Read: India@75: Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra: Indian men who hold special Olympic records

    Dakshineswar Kali Temple
    Dakshineswar Kali Temple is dedicated to Goddess Bhavatarini, another form of Kali, and is located on the Hoogly River, Kolkata. The temple is well-known for its ties to Ramakrishna and Ma Sarada Devi, two 19th-century Bengali mystics. The temple's outer and interior are appealing, and Bengalis in India primarily visit it. Rani Rashmoni, a Zamindar, philanthropist, and Kali devotee, build the temple in 1855.

    Sri Venkateswara Temple aka Tirumala/Tirupati 
    This is one of India's most auspicious and renowned temples in South India, and it is a popular tourist destination all year. People come in big groups to say their prayers and seek blessings at one of the world's wealthiest and most sacred temples. The temple is big and receives over 50,000 pilgrims every day, which is a large amount.

    Also Read: India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India at 75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit RBA

    Golden Temple
    The original name of the Golden Temple is Sri Harmandir Sahib temple. It is located in Amritsar and is one of the most well-known temples in the world. Not only is the bulk of the temple made of gold, but the temple's Langar Khana feeds hundreds of people for free every day.

    Kashi Vishwanath Temple 
    Located on the western bank of the Ganga in Varanasi, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas consecrated to Lord Shiva. The temple's tower is coated with 800 kg gold and has excellent architecture. Aside from the significant temple, there are other smaller temples in the region, including Kaalbhairav, Virupaksh Gauri, Vinayaka, Vishnu, and Avimukteshwara.

    Ramanathswamy Temple (Rameshwaram)
    Ramanathswamy Temple is regarded as extremely holy since it is one of India's four sacred locations or Char Dham. It is located on an island situated in Tamil Nadu, known as Rameshwaram. The temple is not only aesthetically stunning, but also has a beautiful location.

    Also Read: India@75: Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India

    Jagannath Temple
    Ratha Yatra is an annual event held around the old temple to remember Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The event is so well-known that people from around the world go to Puri to experience it. Lord Krishna is honoured in the Jagannath temple.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    76th Independence Day: 6 new things you would see at Red Fort

    76th Independence Day: 6 new things you would see at Red Fort

    India75 Bal Thackeray to RK Laxman-7 India's best cartoonists RBA

    India@75: Bal Thackeray to RK Laxman-7 India's best cartoonists

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ratan Singh, 23 Punjab

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ratan Singh, 23 Punjab

    Recent Stories

    Billionaire Samsung boss Lee Jae yong convicted of corruption gets Presidential pardon gcw

    Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong, convicted of corruption, gets Presidential pardon

    Yamuna river water level likely to cross danger mark in Delhi after heavy rainfall - adt

    Yamuna river water level likely to cross danger mark in Delhi after heavy rainfall

    Urvashi Rautela on Rishabh Pant Mera peecha chhoro jibe: Chotu bhaiya should play bat-ball-ayh

    Urvashi Rautela on Rishabh Pant's 'Mera peecha chhoro' jibe: 'Chotu bhaiya should play bat-ball'

    Thursday Box Office Collection Report Laal Singh Chaddha Raksha Bandhan Sita Ramam Ek Villain Returns Bimbisara drb

    Box Office Report: Laal Singh Chaddha takes over Raksha Bandhan? Here’s how Sita Ramam did on Thursday

    TS EAMCET Result 2022 Scorecards finally out know how to check results toppers list passing marks gcw

    TS EAMCET Result 2022: Scorecards finally out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; know how to check results, toppers list

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon