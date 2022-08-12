India@75: Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi to Dakshineswar-10 ancient Indian Temples you must visit

If you're planning a vacation in India, make sure to visit some of these stunning and well-known temples. Have the most sociable spiritual holiday ever!

India is vast and gorgeous, especially with all of the iconic temples in India that dot the landscape. It's a nation rich in great locations to visit, from mountains to remote forests to bustling town. Even better, it is home to some of India's greatest and most famous temples, which you must see on your tour.

Kedarnath Temple

This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is said to have been constructed by the Pandavas from the Mahabharata. The sacred Shiva temple lies 11,755 feet (3,583 m) above sea level, among the spectacular Himalayan glaciers, and the entire region is blanketed with snow throughout the winter. As a result, it is closed for half of the year.

Badrinath Temple

If you wish to visit Badrinath, go between April and November because it is hard to visit during the winter owing to the massive snowfall. It is located in Uttarakhand and is visited by people of all faiths. It is not just one of the four Dhams of India's Char Dham pilgrimage but also incredibly picturesque.

Somnath Temple

Somnath temple is one of India's most ancient architectural wonders, located in Saurashtra, Gujarat. According to legend, Lord Shiva built the temple, and has India's twelve Jyotirlingas.

Vaishno Devi Temple

The Vaishno Devi temple is well-known and revered among Hindus worldwide. Not only is the temple recognised for its religious sanctity, but the journey with the trek from Katra is breathtakingly gorgeous. Millions of people visit Maa Vaishno Devi and enjoy the snow-capped hills surrounding the temple.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple

Dakshineswar Kali Temple is dedicated to Goddess Bhavatarini, another form of Kali, and is located on the Hoogly River, Kolkata. The temple is well-known for its ties to Ramakrishna and Ma Sarada Devi, two 19th-century Bengali mystics. The temple's outer and interior are appealing, and Bengalis in India primarily visit it. Rani Rashmoni, a Zamindar, philanthropist, and Kali devotee, build the temple in 1855.

Sri Venkateswara Temple aka Tirumala/Tirupati

This is one of India's most auspicious and renowned temples in South India, and it is a popular tourist destination all year. People come in big groups to say their prayers and seek blessings at one of the world's wealthiest and most sacred temples. The temple is big and receives over 50,000 pilgrims every day, which is a large amount.

Golden Temple

The original name of the Golden Temple is Sri Harmandir Sahib temple. It is located in Amritsar and is one of the most well-known temples in the world. Not only is the bulk of the temple made of gold, but the temple's Langar Khana feeds hundreds of people for free every day.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Located on the western bank of the Ganga in Varanasi, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas consecrated to Lord Shiva. The temple's tower is coated with 800 kg gold and has excellent architecture. Aside from the significant temple, there are other smaller temples in the region, including Kaalbhairav, Virupaksh Gauri, Vinayaka, Vishnu, and Avimukteshwara.

Ramanathswamy Temple (Rameshwaram)

Ramanathswamy Temple is regarded as extremely holy since it is one of India's four sacred locations or Char Dham. It is located on an island situated in Tamil Nadu, known as Rameshwaram. The temple is not only aesthetically stunning, but also has a beautiful location.

Jagannath Temple

Ratha Yatra is an annual event held around the old temple to remember Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The event is so well-known that people from around the world go to Puri to experience it. Lord Krishna is honoured in the Jagannath temple.