Indian Navy chief's sarcastic jibe: 'Good luck to Pakistan for choosing weapons over welfare'

Since the last several years, China has been extending support to Pakistan in modernizing and advancing their navy in an effort to boost its all-weather ally’s maritime capacity, with an intention to seek assistance at the time of confrontation in the Indian Ocean Region. 

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

New Delhi: In a sarcastic note, the Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday wished Pakistan “Good Luck” for choosing the weapons over the welfare of the people. His response came amidst Pakistan’s woes deepen and the people continues to struggle with soaring inflation and unemployment.

“We are aware of the surprising growth of the Pakistan navy which aims to become a 50-ship Navy. They have chosen weapons over the welfare of their people,” Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said while speaking at the annual Navy Day press conference in New Delhi.

Since the last several years, China has been extending support to Pakistan in modernizing and advancing their navy in an effort to boost its all-weather ally’s maritime capacity, with an intention to seek assistance at the time of confrontation in the Indian Ocean Region. 

In 2016, Pakistan had inked a deal to procure technologically advanced naval vessels, including Yuan class diesel submarines from China, worth USD 5 billion. 

“Many Pakistan Navy warships and submarines are being built with Chinese support showing that China is interested in making Pakistan's Navy stronger. Their eight new submarines will have significant combat potential for Pakistan Navy but we are fully aware of their capabilities. That is why we are tweaking our concepts to be able to tackle all threats from our neighbours,” the Indian Navy chief said.

On being asked about the presence of the China’s People Liberation Army (Navy) ships in the Indian Ocean Region, Admiral Tripathi said: “We have also kept a close watch on the activities of extra-regional forces operating in the Indian Ocean region including the PLA Navy units- whether it is their warships, their research vessels and we know who is doing what, where and how..."

