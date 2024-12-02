Nirmala Sitharaman, ex-Gujarat CM Rupani to be BJP's central observers for Maharashtra amid CM suspense

The BJP has appointed central observers for the Maharashtra legislature party meeting where MLAs will choose their leader, likely the next CM. The meeting, scheduled for December 4th, follows the Mahayuti alliance's significant election victory, securing 230 out of 288 seats.

Nirmala Sitharaman, ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to be BJP's central observers for Maharashtra MLAs meet to elect leader gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party appointed Union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday as central observers for the Maharashtra legislature party meeting. During this meeting, the MLAs will select their leader, who is expected to become the state's next chief minister.  The BJP's legislature party meeting will be held on December 4, where the MLAs will elect their leader, who is likely to be the state's next chief minister.

The Mahayuti alliance secured 230 out of 288 assembly seats, with the BJP winning 132 seats, Shiv Sena claiming 57, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP taking 41 seats. 

Though the party has made no announcement, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister in the outgoing government, is being seen as the frontrunner for the key position. Following the overwhelming election triumph, the BJP is moving carefully as the ambitions of its partners, especially the Shiv Sena, have increased. Certain allied leaders have voiced different opinions in spite of Shinde's efforts to bring the Mahayuti together.

Also Read | Shrikant Shinde quashes 'baseless' speculations about deputy CM post in Maharashtra

According to Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the new Mahayuti government's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Prior to the ceremony, BJP MLAs will convene to elect their leader.

Srikant Shinde dismisses rumors

Srikant Shinde, a Shiv Sena MP and son of Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde, dismissed rumours on Monday regarding his potential appointment as deputy chief minister in the new state government, labelling such claims as untrue and unfounded. Through a statement on X, the parliamentarian revealed that he had declined an opportunity for a ministerial position at the Centre following the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, expressing his preference to dedicate his efforts towards strengthening the party organisation.

Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India boosts security for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protest over attacks on Hindus (WATCH) snt

India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

SHOCKING! Bike-borne men snatch purse of cop's daughter, drag her for several meters on road in UP (WATCH) shk

SHOCKING! Bike-borne men snatch purse of cop’s daughter, drag her for several meters on road in UP (WATCH)

Kodagu DC declares holiday for schools, colleges on Tuesday amid Cyclone Fengal's impact vkp

Kodagu DC declares holiday for schools, colleges on Tuesday amid Cyclone Fengal's impact

Centre, opposition reach agreement on Constitution debate in Parliament on December 13-17 as stalemate ends dmn

Centre, opposition reach agreement on Constitution debate in Parliament on December 13-17 as stalemate ends

Kerala: Rs 3 point 91 lakh fine imposed after 420 inspections in Sabarimala for overcharging, food safety violations anr

Kerala: Rs 3.91 lakh fine imposed after 420 inspections in Sabarimala for overcharging, food safety violations

Recent Stories

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme AJR

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme

India boosts security for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protest over attacks on Hindus (WATCH) snt

India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details dmn

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter vkp

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala RBA

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon