India to the rescue again! 4 Navy ships delivers over 40 tonnes of relief material to Mocha-hit Myanmar

Demonstrating further as its ability to be the ‘first responder’ to any crisis in the neighbourhood, India has sent four Indian Navy’s warships to Mocha-affected Myanmar, under “Operation Karuna”, carrying emergency food items, tents, essential medicines, water pumps, portable generators, clothes, sanitary and hygiene items.

Three ships had already arrived at Yangon, wherein over 40 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material were handed over to Yangon Region Chief Minister by India’s Ambassador to Myanmar Vinay Kumar. The fourth one will reach today.

Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said: “Indian Naval Ships Shivalik, Kamorta and Savitri were the first Naval ships to arrive at Yangon with relief material.”

“Indian Navy remains committed towards ensuring Security and Growth for All in the Region and being the first responders in providing support to our neighbours during such calamities,” he said.

In a tweet, foreign minister S Jaishankar said: “India extends a hand of friendship to the people of Myanmar affected by #CycloneMocha. #OperationKaruna underway. Three Indian Navy ships carrying relief material reached Yangon today.”

“A fourth ship will be reaching tomorrow. The ships are carrying emergency food items, tents, essential medicines, water pumps, portable generators, clothes, sanitary and hygiene items, etc. India continues to be the first responder in the region,” he added.

New Delhi’s immediate response holds a special significance in line with India’s ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighborhood First’ policies. It is pertinent to mention here that Myanmar remains the only ASEAN country adjoining India and a gateway to South East Asia.