    India-China Major General level talks: Disengagement in Ladakh's Depsang, Demchok tops discussion

    Due to the standoff at Depsang Y-Junction, the sources added that the Indian Army troops were unable to carry out patrolling to PP10, PP11, PP 11A, PP12 and PP13 that covers 952 sq km.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 17, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    Amid ongoing border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the Army officers from India and China met on Tuesday to discuss the disengagement of men and machines deployed in Depsang and Demchok. These are the two areas where troops are still deployed. Sources in the defence establishment stated that a Major General has taken place today.

    Indian Army’s 3 Division looks after the 832-km-long Line of Actual Control with China. From the Indian Army side, 3 Division Commander Major General Prasanna Mishra participated in the meeting. 3 Division is also known as the Trishul Division.

    Sources also added that the Brigadier-level meeting between both armies often takes place to resolve the local issues. It must be noted that the standoff at Depsang Y-Junction and Demchok has been existing before the current standoff of May 2020.

    Due to the standoff at Depsang Y-Junction, the sources added that the Indian Army troops were unable to carry out patrolling to PP10, PP11, PP 11A, PP12 and PP13 that covers 952 sq km. At Demchok, the Chinese had erected several tents on the Indian side in and refused to withdraw from the area. India’s over 150sqkms of area are under the Chinese control now.

    India and China have so far held 18th round of military talks at the Corps Commanders level. The last round of talk was held in April. So far, the disengagement has taken place at Galwan, Pangong Tso, including North and South banks, Gogra-Hotsprings.

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
