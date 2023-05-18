Indian Navy deploys aircraft for search and rescue operation as Chinese vessel sinks with 39 onboard

As per the Indian Navy the P8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel.

Indian Navy has pressed in its air maritime reconnaissance assets, including P8I in the Southern Indian Ocean Region approximately 900 nautical miles from India, in response to sinking of a Chinese Fishing Vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 with 39 crew onboard. The crew includes nationals from China, Indonesia and Philippines.

As per the Indian Navy the P8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel.

"As an immediate response, SAR equipment was deployed at the scene by the Indian aircraft on request of PLA(N) ships closing the area," the Navy said.

"In a display of India's obligations as a credible and responsible partner for ensuring safety at sea, the Indian Navy units also coordinated SAR efforts with other units in the area and guided the PLA(N) warships transiting to the scene of incident."

"Indian Navy continues to remain deployed to provide all possible assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts," he said.

The Chinese fishing boat sunk on Tuesday morning. The crew includes 17 people from China, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Coast Guard said that the situation is being monitored and also coordinating with the Chinese Embassy in Manila as well as with search-and-rescue teams operating near the vessel’s last-known location.