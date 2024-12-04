India-Malaysia joint exercise Harimau Shakti 2024 underway in Malaysia

India and Malaysia are conducting their 4th joint military exercise, "Harimau Shakti," in Malaysia from December 2-15, aiming to enhance counter-insurgency capabilities in jungle terrain under the UN mandate.

New Delhi: The 4th edition of India- Malaysia Joint Military Exercise “Harimau Shakti” is underway at Bentong camp in Pahang district of Malaysia. Began on December 2, the joint military exercise will enhance the capability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrain.

Being conducted under the Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate, the exercise will focus on operations in the jungle environment, which would also mark a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral defense relations and enhancing regional security cooperation.

At the opening ceremony, Brigadier General Shahir Hafizul Bin Abd Rahman highlighted the importance of such collaborations in tackling contemporary security challenges, including counter-terrorism and peacekeeping operations.

At the exercise site, there is a display of cutting-edge equipment and weapons, including the Negev LMG, Mini-RPA, Uncooled HHTI, MTMSL, and MGL.

Colonel S. Praveen, the Defence Attaché from India, also attended the event.

Began with a joint contingent from both armies marching in, the opening ceremony witnessed the Indian Army contingent showcasing a ceremonial parade, underscoring their readiness for joint training and operational collaboration.

“Following this, Brigadier General Shahir Hafizul Bin Abd Rahman, Brigade Commander of the Malaysian Army, presented arm bands to the commanders of both the Indian and Malaysian contingents, as well as to the umpires overseeing the exercise,” an official said.

From Indian Army side, a total of 78 personnel from a Battalion of MAHAR Regiment is participating in the exercise while the Malaysian contingent is being represented by 123 personnel from The Royal Malaysian Regiment.

The exercise Harimau Shakti is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Malaysia. Last edition was conducted in November 2023 at Umroi Cantonment in Meghalaya, India.

The joint military exercise is being conducted in two phases with the first phase focusing on cross training in jungle terrain while the second one will be conducted in a simulated exercise, wherein troops will execute various drills including Anti-MT Ambush, Occupation of Harbour, carrying out Recce Patrol, Ambush and an Attack on area taken over by the terrorists.

The official further said that the joint military exercise Harimau Shakti will enable both sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting joint operations.

“It will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The Joint Exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.”

