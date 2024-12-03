Opinion | Remembering Admiral SM Nanda: The Man Who Bombed Karachi!

Admiral Nanda’s life was deeply intertwined with the sea. Born on October 10, 1915, in Manora, Karachi, his early years by the Arabian Sea shaped his future career in the Navy. After schooling in Karachi, he worked briefly for the Port and Pilotage Department before World War II transformed his life.

By Ruchi Singh

In December 1971, as war raged between India and Pakistan, one man stood at the helm of a historic naval campaign that would not only cripple Pakistan’s maritime capabilities but also redefine naval warfare in South Asia. Admiral Sardarilal Mathradas Nanda, the seventh Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, orchestrated a series of daring operations that devastated Pakistan’s navy and set the stage for India’s decisive victory. His legacy as "The Man Who Bombed Karachi" is a testament to his strategic brilliance, unwavering resolve, and foresight in leveraging naval power as a cornerstone of modern warfare.

From Karachi’s Shores to India’s Admiralty

Admiral Nanda’s life was deeply intertwined with the sea. Born on October 10, 1915, in Manora, Karachi, his early years by the Arabian Sea shaped his future career in the Navy. After schooling in Karachi, he worked briefly for the Port and Pilotage Department before World War II transformed his life. In 1941, he joined the Royal Indian Naval Volunteer Reserve, embarking on a career spanning over three decades and culminating in one of the most significant military victories in Indian history.

During the 1947 partition, Nanda chose to serve in independent India, a critical decision that laid the foundation for his legendary career. By 1962, he had ascended to the rank of Rear Admiral and was instrumental in planning the transformation of Goa into a strategic naval base after its liberation from Portuguese rule. In 1970, Nanda took over as the Chief of Naval Staff, inheriting a navy that was limited in size but brimming with potential.

Building the Navy’s Arsenal and Strategy

Admiral Nanda understood that a strong navy was essential for safeguarding India’s maritime interests. Under his leadership, the Indian Navy invested in modern platforms, including missile boats equipped with Soviet-made P-15 Termit (Styx) missiles. These acquisitions reflected Nanda’s foresight in preparing for a war where naval supremacy would play a decisive role.

Nanda’s tenure also saw the formulation of a clear doctrine for using the Navy as a power projection tool. He believed in proactive aggression and was determined to take the war to the enemy’s shores. As tensions with Pakistan escalated in 1971, he meticulously planned naval operations that would exploit Pakistan’s vulnerabilities.

Operation Trident: The Turning Point

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 erupted against the backdrop of Pakistan’s brutal crackdown in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Admiral Nanda recognised that Karachi, the economic lifeline and principal port of West Pakistan, was a critical target. The city housed Pakistan’s largest naval assets and oil reserves, making it a lucrative and strategically significant objective.

On the night of December 4, 1971, the Indian Navy launched Operation Trident, a daring attack on Karachi. Using missile boats like INS Nipat, INS Nirghat, and INS Veer, the Indian Navy struck deep into Pakistani waters, catching their forces off guard. The operation was a resounding success. The Indian Navy sank the destroyer PNS Khaibar, the minesweeper PNS Muhafiz, and a merchant vessel laden with ammunition. The attack also ignited oil storage tanks at Karachi’s harbour, creating massive infernos that lit up the night sky.

Operation Trident was revolutionary in its execution. It marked the first time anti-ship missiles were used in combat in the region, signalling a new era in naval warfare. The mission was executed with precision and audacity, and December 4 is now celebrated as Navy Day in India to commemorate this remarkable victory.

Operation Python: Pressing the Advantage

Admiral Nanda was not one to rest on his laurels. Just days after Operation Trident, he launched Operation Python, a follow-up strike on December 8, 1971. This operation aimed to inflict further damage on Karachi’s economic and naval infrastructure. Indian missile boats targeted additional oil storage tanks and maritime assets, intensifying the destruction wrought upon Karachi’s port. By the end of the campaign, Pakistan’s navy was in disarray, its merchant fleet decimated, and Karachi’s economic arteries severed.

INS Vikrant and the Eastern Naval Command

While the Western Fleet crippled Karachi, Admiral Nanda also directed operations on the Eastern Front. Despite technical challenges, the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was deployed to the Bay of Bengal to enforce a naval blockade on East Pakistan. This strategic move isolated Pakistani forces in the east, cutting off supplies and reinforcements. Vikrant’s air squadrons conducted relentless bombing raids on enemy positions, hastening the fall of Dhaka.

The blockade proved to be a masterstroke. It complemented the Indian Army’s and Mukti Bahini’s ground offensive, culminating in the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops on December 16, 1971, and the birth of Bangladesh.

The Man Behind the Success

Admiral Nanda’s leadership was marked by a combination of strategic vision, meticulous planning, and an unyielding focus on execution. Known for his boldness, he was unapologetically aggressive in his approach to naval warfare. He famously quipped during the war, “If there’s one thing the Navy needs, it’s more targets!”

Nanda’s ability to inspire his officers and sailors was pivotal to the Navy’s success. Under his command, the Indian Navy delivered decisive victories and earned global recognition as a modern and capable maritime force.

Legacy and Impact

Admiral Nanda’s contributions to the 1971 war earned him the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 1972. More importantly, his leadership transformed the Indian Navy into a strategic asset capable of influencing regional geopolitics. His emphasis on modernisation, indigenous capability development, and proactive strategy continues to guide the Navy to this day.

Admiral Nanda retired in 1973, but his legacy endured long after. He passed away on May 11, 2009, leaving behind a rich history of maritime excellence. His exploits during the 1971 war are now immortalised in India’s military folklore, inspiring generations of naval officers.

Celebrating a Legend

As India celebrates Navy Day 2024, Admiral S.M. Nanda’s name resonates as a symbol of courage, innovation, and strategic brilliance. His leadership during the 1971 war secured India’s victory and highlighted the transformative power of a strong navy. Admiral Nanda’s story is more than a chapter in history—it is a lesson in how determination, planning, and bold action can change the course of a nation’s destiny.

(Ruchi Singh is a seasoned journalist specialising in defence, security, foreign affairs, and aerospace. With a distinguished career at leading news channels such as TV Today Network, India News, News24, and Zee News, she has become a trusted voice in the industry. As a producer and analyst, Ruchi delivers incisive and impactful stories that resonate with both audiences and policymakers. Follow her insights on Twitter: @RuchiSinghNews.)

