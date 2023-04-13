Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF and Army's strategic forces train in Eastern Theatre (WATCH)

    Sources in the defence establishment said that these exercises are a mix of conventional and unconventional military actions that are undertaken by specially designated, selected, trained and equipped units.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    The Indian Air Force and Indian Army's strategic forces conducted a joint multi-domain exercise in the Eastern Theatre to validate joint plans for strategic airlift of specialised forces like commandos of the Special Forces and Garud. 

    The joint exercise was held last week, wherein the Indian Air Force’s fixed and rotary wing platforms were involved. These platforms conducted landing and dropping exercises in designated areas for undertaking kinetic actions to provide a surge to ongoing operations by regular land forces.

    IAF assets like C-17 Globemasters, Chinooks and Mi-17s undertook multi-mode insertion into designated greenfield landing zones with surgical precision. 

    They also said that the paratroopers from the Shatrujeet Brigade conducted Special Heliborne Operations. The aim was to validate their ability to rapidly deploy into hostile environments.

    The exercise also demonstrated the speed, agility and lethality of the specialised troops showcasing their ability to rapidly deploy into a hostile environment, secure landing zones and engage the enemy with precision and speed as per the tactical setting, they added.

    At almost the same time, a marine commando lost his life after a failed para jump over Panagarh skies in West Bengal. He was undergoing training with troops from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force's special forces.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
