Amid spike in terror attacks, Indian Army deploys additional over 2500 troops in Jammu region

In the wake of spurt in terror attacks and casualties of the troops on ground, the Indian Army has deployed additional over 2500 personnel, including 500 special forces commandos in the Jammu region to contain the terrorists activities.

Sources in the defence establishment said that a few companies of the special forces and three infantry battalions of Indian Army have been deployed in the region. In last three months, Indian Army lost its 11 bravehearts fighting the militants in different parts of the Jammu region, as Asianet Newsable had reported few days back. On Monday itself, the Indian Army lost four personnel, including a Captain in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district.

If taken the troops of CAPF and other sister services killed in action in account, the number stands at 13, including one each from the Indian Air Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) since May this year.

The security forces have managed to neutralise three terrorists in the Jammu region in two separate operations. Since November 2021, 34 soldiers have been martyred while 40 terrorists were killed in the same period.

The sources cited that the lack of ground human and technical intelligence as one of the major reasons for spike in attacks. As per the sources, the thinner troops deployment has led to drying up of intelligence sources.

Also, the sources said that the terrorists have changed their tactics these days. They have minimised taking logistic supports from the locals using caves and caverns for hideous. They also drawing advantages from the thick foliage and tree canopies as they both provide camouflage from aerial surveillance and human tracking, the sources said.

Further, they added that these days the retired soldiers from the Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group have been leading the terror operations in the Jammu region. India shares about 2400-km of international border with Pakistan, from Gujarat to the north banks of Chenab in Akhnoor in Jammu and the 740-km of Line of Control from parts of Jammu to parts of Leh.

