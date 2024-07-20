Meet Captain Supreetha CT, the first woman officer from Army Air Defence to be deployed in Siachen

In a post on X, the Indian Army announced about her deployment in Siachen. “Breaking Barriers... Conquering Challenges... Captain Supreetha C T joins the league of #SiachenWarriors. With her enduring strength & determination, she is now operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield #Siachen,” the Army said.

Captain Supreetha CT, who had scripted history during Republic Day parade 2024, has now become the fourth Indian Army woman officer and first woman from her Corps of Army Air Defence (AAD) to be operationally deployed at the world’s highest battlefield – Siachen, known for its inclement weather and the heavy toll it takes on the human body.

In a post on X, the Indian Army announced about her deployment in Siachen. “Breaking Barriers... Conquering Challenges... Captain Supreetha C T joins the league of #SiachenWarriors. With her enduring strength & determination, she is now operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield #Siachen,” the Army said.

Leh-headquartered XIV Corps or Fire & Fury Corps also said: “Captain Supreetha C T has made history as the first woman officer from the Corps of Army Air Defence to be operationally deployed at an operational post on the Northern Glacier in #OpMeghdoot.”

The XIV Corps said that the woman officer had to undergo rigorous and stringent training exercise before being deployed at the world's highest battlefield.

Before her deployment, Supreetha was put through a rigorous one-month training that included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, at the Siachen Battle School.

Who is Captain Supreetha CT?

The woman officer had first hit the headlines across the country when she along with her husband Major Jerry Blaize from Indian Army’s Madras Regiment participated in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi on January 26, 2024.

The couple had marched down the Kartavya Path as members of two separate contingents. It was for the first time that a couple from the Indian Army shared this honour. A Law graduate from JSS Law College, Captain Supreetha CT hails from Karnataka’s Mysore while her husband Major Jerry Blaize from Tamil Nadu and the duo got married in June 2023.

The two officers have known each other since their National Cadets Corps (NCC) days. Supreetha was also a part of the NCC contingent in the Republic Day parade in 2016.

Who was the first woman officer from the Indian Army to be posted in Siachen?

Prior to Captain Supreetha, Captain Shiva Chouhan had this honour to serve in the world’s highest and coldest battlefield. Hailing from Rajasthan’s, She belongs to Bengal Sappers. Captain Chouhan was deployed at the Kumar post, at an altitude of around 15,600 feet in Siachen in January 2023 for a three-month stint in unforgiving weather conditions and freezing winter temperatures.

After her, Captain Geetika Koul and Captain Fatima Wasim were deployed at Siachen in December, 2023. They are Army Medical Corps.

It must be noted that the temperature often drops in Siachen as low as -60° Celsius, with avalanches and landslides also being commonplace.

