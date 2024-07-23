INS Brahmaputra caught fire, one sailor missing, Rajnath directs Navy chief to take action

Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said that a sailor is missing and the naval team is tracing him. He also said that the INS Brahmaputra is resting on one side after the fire incident onboard the frigate.

New Delhi: Indian Navy's multi-role Frigate – INS Brahmaputra caught fire while she was undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on July 21 evening. However, the firefighters managed to control the fire the next morning.

The frigate is said to be damaged severely.

Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said that a sailor is missing and the naval team is tracing him.

He also said that the INS Brahmaputra is resting on one side after the fire incident onboard the frigate.

According to the Navy, the duty staff while carrying out his routine maintenance work onboard the ship detected the fire breaking out. “The ship's team immediately began the firefighting action, which was augmented by the fire brigade from naval dockyard, and other units in vicinity.

After controlling the fire, the naval team carried out a follow-on action which also included sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk.

Commander Madhwal, further, said that the ship had severe listing to one side in the afternoon and despite all efforts the frigate could not be brought to the upright position.

As of now, it is still resting on one side.

Except a junior sailor, all personnel have been accounted for and also an inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the incident.

On Monday evening, the Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi apprised the defence minister, Rajnath Singh about the incident.

"Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has apprised RM Shri @rajnathsingh of the fire breakout onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra and the damages caused by the incident. RM prays for the safety of the missing sailor," the defence minister's office said in a post on X.

Rajnath Singh also directed Admiral Tripathi to take appropriate action.

