Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, for his wishes on India's 80th Independence Day. Global leaders including from Russia, Australia, France, Maldives, and Bhutan also extended their greetings.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday thanked his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, for his wishes on India's 80th Independence Day. In a post on X, Singh stated that he looks forward to welcoming Koizumi to India. "Thank you for your greetings on India's 80th Independence Day, Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. I look forward to welcoming you to India to further expand and deepen our defence partnership," he said.

Earlier, Shinjiro Koizumi had wished India on its 80th Independence Day, writing on X, "Congratulations on the 80th anniversary of India's independence. I look forward to seeing you soon."

Global leaders extend wishes

As India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 15, wishes poured in from across the world. In a letter on Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his greetings on the occasion of Independence Day, recalling how the path to a free and independent India was anything but easy--yet through the sheer power of will, belief, and determination, its dawning heralded a bright new beginning filled with hope.

Hailing the country's "remarkable progress" and its authority on the international stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "Your country is making remarkable progress in the economic, social, scientific, and technological spheres, and rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena."

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed his country's commitment to deepening its partnership with India and preserving the enduring friendship between their people.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday extended warm wishes to the people of India on the landmark occasion of the nation's 80th Independence Day.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "elder brother" in a goodwill message, expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish.

These messages come as India marks 79 completed years of independence, with leaders and governments from around the globe joining the celebrations and reaffirming their commitment to stronger bilateral partnerships.

The greetings underline the breadth of India's diplomatic engagement and highlight a shared emphasis on friendship, cooperation, and a peaceful, prosperous region. (ANI)