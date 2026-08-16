Israel and Honduras signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen security cooperation. The deal was signed by the defence ministers of both nations during a visit by a senior Honduran delegation to Israel to discuss shared strategic issues.

Israel and Honduras signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday to strengthen security cooperation and expand strategic ties between the two countries. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and Honduran Defence Minister Enrique Rodriguez Burchard signed the agreement during an official visit to Israel by a senior Honduran defence delegation.

Framework for Long-Term Cooperation

"Honduras is an important partner country of Israel in Central America, and has stood out over the years in its support for Israel in the international arena," Katz said. "The Memorandum of Understanding signed today constitutes a significant step in strengthening security relations between the two countries and establishing a framework for long-term cooperation, based on shared interests and values."

Strategic and Security Discussions

The Honduran delegation, which also included the country's internal security minister and chief of the joint staff of the Honduran Army, held security talks with senior Israeli defence officials. The sides discussed joint strategic and security issues and ways to expand cooperation. The Honduran officials were briefed on Israel's security and operational challenges in recent years, including lessons learned from its multi-front campaign against Iran and its proxies and efforts to address the threats they pose. (ANI/TPS)