A CCTV video showing a cat allegedly being pushed from the 12th floor of a building in Ambernath has sparked anger among residents and social media users. The cat reportedly died in the incident, which took place in Palegaon. Viewers condemned the alleged act of cruelty, with many demanding strict legal action against the person seen in the footage

A disturbing CCTV video showing a cat allegedly being pushed from the 12th floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Ambernath has sparked widespread anger among residents and social media users. The incident reportedly took place at Royal Flora in the Palegaon area of Ambernath East. The cat is said to have died after being pushed from the building's duct. The CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced online, leading to strong reactions from people who have called for strict action against the person seen in the video.

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CCTV footage captures shocking incident

The incident reportedly took place around 5.45 pm on Sunday, July 26.

According to the footage, a cat was walking along a wall near a duct on the 12th floor of the building's A Wing. An older-looking man is then seen approaching the animal.

The cat appears to become frightened as the man moves closer. Moments later, the man allegedly pushes the cat from the duct.

The footage then shows the man bending down to check whether the cat had fallen. He subsequently walks away from the spot.

The entire incident was reportedly captured by a CCTV camera installed inside the Royal Flora building.

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Residents react with anger

The video has left residents of the building shocked and angry. People living in the area have reportedly expressed concern over the cruelty shown towards the animal and demanded that the person responsible be identified and punished.

The incident has also triggered a strong response online after the CCTV footage was shared on social media.

Many viewers expressed disbelief that someone could allegedly push an animal from such a height. Others called for the person in the footage to face legal action under laws dealing with animal cruelty.

The video has also renewed discussions among social media users about the need to protect stray and domestic animals from cruelty.

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Social media users demand action

As the footage spread online, social media users reacted with anger and sadness over the cat's death.

Several people reportedly questioned why anyone would harm a defenceless animal in such a manner. Some users demanded that the authorities investigate the matter quickly and take action against the person seen in the CCTV footage.

Others urged residents and animal welfare groups to ensure that the case does not go unnoticed.

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The incident has particularly upset animal lovers, who have called for stronger action against acts of cruelty towards animals.

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Reason behind incident remains unknown

The motive behind the alleged act remains unclear.

It is not yet known why the man allegedly pushed the cat from the 12th floor or whether he had any previous interaction with the animal.

Residents are now seeking answers and want the person seen in the CCTV footage to be identified.

The incident has also led to demands for a case to be registered under laws relating to animal cruelty.

The reported death of the cat has caused anger among residents of Royal Flora and people in the surrounding Palegaon area. The CCTV footage could be important in identifying the person allegedly involved and establishing exactly what happened.

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