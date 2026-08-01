Doha's Torch Tower celebrated India's Independence Day by lighting up in the colours of the Indian flag. The Indian Embassy in Qatar praised the move as a beautiful gesture of deep friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.

Doha's iconic Torch Tower lit up in the colours of India's national flag on the occasion of Independence Day, the Embassy of India in Qatar shared on Sunday. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy termed it a beautiful gesture reflecting mutual respect between New Delhi and Doha. "Doha's iconic Torch Tower lit up in colours of Indian National Flag on India's Independence Day. A beautiful gesture of deep friendship and mutual respect between India and Qatar," the Embassy said. https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/2088986160601121214?s=20

World Leaders Extend Independence Day Wishes

As India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 15, wishes poured in from across the world. In a letter on Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended wishes on the occasion of Independence Day and recalled how the path to a free and independent India was anything but easy, but through the sheer power of will, belief, and determination, its dawning heralded a bright new beginning filled with hope.

Hailing the country's "remarkable progress" and its authority in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "Your country is making remarkable progress in the economic, social, scientific, and technological spheres, and rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena." Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed the commitment of the country to deepen its partnership with India and the enduring friendship between the people.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the people of India on the landmark occasion of the nation's 80th Independence Day. Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, in his message of goodwill addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "elder brother," expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish.

The messages come as India marks 79 years of independence, with leaders and governments from across the world joining the celebrations and reaffirming their commitment to stronger partnerships with New Delhi. The greetings underline the breadth of India's diplomatic engagement and the emphasis placed on friendship, cooperation, and a peaceful and prosperous region. (ANI)