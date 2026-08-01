The Indian-American community in New Jersey, with the Federation of Indian Associations, set a Guinness World Record for the 'Largest Flagpole Number' celebrating India's 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the US.

Indian-American Community Sets Guinness World Record

The Indian-American community in New Jersey created a Guinness World Record for the "Largest Flagpole Number" during a special celebration marking the 80th Independence Day for India and the 250th anniversary of the US.

In a post on X, the Consulate General said it joined hands with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) for the record-setting initiative, bringing together members of the Indian-American community to celebrate India-US friendship. "Guinness World Record for the "Largest Flagpole Number" in a Special Celebration of India@80 & America@250! The Consulate General of India, New York, joined hands with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), with the support of Zoho, as the Indian-American community made history in New Jersey by setting the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Flagpole Number," the X post from the Consulate General of India in New York said.

Dignitaries and Community Leaders Join Celebration

The event was attended by New Jersey Lt Governor Dale G Caldwell, US Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, Consul General Binay Srikant Pradhan, Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai, along with other elected representatives and community members.

The Consulate General also thanked FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya and FIA President Sreekanth Akkapalli for leading the community effort.

The celebration was organised as part of commemorations marking India's 80th year and America's 250th anniversary, highlighting the strong people-to-people ties and friendship between India and the United States.

"Hon'ble Lt. Governor of New Jersey Dr. Dale G. Caldwell, U.S. Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, Consul General Binay Srikant, Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai and other elected leaders and members of the community joined the celebration of India-U.S. friendship. Special thanks to Mr Ankur Vaidya, Chairman, FIA, and Mr Sreekanth Akkapalli, President, FIA, for leading this remarkable community effort, and to Zoho for its support in making this Guinness World Record achievement possible," the X post added.

Marking Historic Anniversaries

India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 15, marking 79 completed years since gaining freedom from British colonial rule.

Meanwhile, on July 4, the US marked its 250th anniversary of Independence, as the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.