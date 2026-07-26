Typhoon Noul made landfall in southern China on Sunday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Guangdong province and disrupting flights, rail services and daily life. The storm was described by state media as the strongest typhoon to hit the country so far this year.

At the same time, a separate weather tragedy unfolded in north-western China, where a flash flood caused by heavy rain killed at least 10 people and injured 23 others at a scenic area in Gansu province.

Terrifying Typhoon Noul moment caught on camera in Guangdong on July 25: the door was blown open, a baby crib was swept away—until it flipped mid-roll, and the child managed to crawl back inside. pic.twitter.com/xNJ1lkIRZ1 — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) July 26, 2026

NoulThe 12th typhoon of this year is about to make landfall in Guangdong.😲If you are traveling in Guangdong, remember to stay in safe areas.

Usually, it will also cause rainstorms in Jiangxi and Hunan. pic.twitter.com/MMGFy8NHKu — Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) July 25, 2026

The two incidents have put several parts of the country on alert as authorities deal with strong winds, flooding and the risk of further heavy rain.

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