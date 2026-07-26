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China Hit By Strongest Typhoon Of 2026 As Gansu Flash Flood Kills 10; Horrific Videos Surface
Typhoon Noul made landfall in Guangdong as China's strongest typhoon of 2026, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain that disrupted flights, rail services and daily life. More than 340,000 people were evacuated before the storm struck.
Typhoon Noul hits southern China, 10 killed in Gansu floods
Typhoon Noul made landfall in southern China on Sunday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Guangdong province and disrupting flights, rail services and daily life. The storm was described by state media as the strongest typhoon to hit the country so far this year.
At the same time, a separate weather tragedy unfolded in north-western China, where a flash flood caused by heavy rain killed at least 10 people and injured 23 others at a scenic area in Gansu province.
Terrifying Typhoon Noul moment caught on camera in Guangdong on July 25: the door was blown open, a baby crib was swept away—until it flipped mid-roll, and the child managed to crawl back inside. pic.twitter.com/xNJ1lkIRZ1
— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) July 26, 2026
NoulThe 12th typhoon of this year is about to make landfall in Guangdong.😲If you are traveling in Guangdong, remember to stay in safe areas.
Usually, it will also cause rainstorms in Jiangxi and Hunan. pic.twitter.com/MMGFy8NHKu
— Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) July 25, 2026
The two incidents have put several parts of the country on alert as authorities deal with strong winds, flooding and the risk of further heavy rain.
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Typhoon Noul strikes Guangdong
The centre of Typhoon Noul crossed the coast at about 3:50 am local time near Pinghai in Guangdong province, around 80 kilometres north-east of Hong Kong, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
As I had feared, Typhoon No. 12 (NOUL) appears to be raging fiercely in Guangdong Province........
The World Bank is moving toward ending its treatment of China as a developing country and gradually phasing out financing to China, yet even just the disaster scenes continuously… https://t.co/dFW2ycVo2ipic.twitter.com/45AGolZsra
— 燃えたいゴミ！！ (@gamu0514) July 26, 2026
🇨🇳 Typhoon Hongxia hit Guangdong's southern coast in China, causing chaos as over 700,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters.
It's the 12th typhoon of the year, with gusts up to 45 m/s!!
Writer: Ianpic.twitter.com/D6hisE3kd5
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 26, 2026
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The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of around 162 kilometres per hour near its centre when it reached land. This made Noul the strongest typhoon to make landfall in China in 2026 so far.
Authorities had already taken steps to protect people ahead of the storm. More than 340,000 people were evacuated from areas at risk, while work and some rail services were suspended.
The storm also caused major disruption to air travel. At least 350 passenger flights arriving at or departing from Hong Kong were cancelled on Sunday, according to the airport's website.
Hong Kong hit by strong winds and rain
Hong Kong also felt the impact of the typhoon, with strong winds and heavy rain reported across the city.
The Hong Kong Observatory said Noul was moving further inland into Guangdong and gradually weakening. However, strong winds continued to affect many areas, with occasional storm-force winds recorded over higher ground.
Clip of #Typhoon#Noul's eyewall in #China🇨🇳. showing Typhoon force winds between 70-80 mph (110-125 km/h). with debris from roofs peeling off possibly to hit other objects. this will continue as the typhoon gets further inland
Credits for clip: Westernpacificweather on facebook pic.twitter.com/6xlEfRchwt
— Skellitor Titan (@Skellitor_Titan) July 25, 2026
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Authorities said 21 people were injured in the city, while hundreds of reports of fallen trees and several flooding incidents were received.
Video footage shared by CCTV showed strong winds and heavy rain in southern China. Roads were covered with debris, while some smaller structures, including a basketball hoop, were knocked over by powerful gusts.
Guangdong authorities raised the province's disaster relief emergency response level as the situation developed.
Heavy rain threatens more provinces
Although Noul was weakening after making landfall, authorities warned that its effects would continue across a wider area.
The storm was expected to bring strong winds and rain to Jiangxi, Hunan and Hubei provinces. Parts of Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi were also warned of the possibility of very heavy rainfall, especially in mountainous areas where flooding can be difficult to control.
The flood-control emergency response in the three provinces was raised to a high level.
State media said rainfall linked to the typhoon could continue until Tuesday and may affect areas as far north as Henan and Shandong.
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China's central government also allocated 100 million yuan to help Guangdong recover from the storm, including repairs and rebuilding of damaged roads and other infrastructure.
Flash flood kills 10 in Gansu
While southern China dealt with Typhoon Noul, a separate flash flood struck a scenic area in Gansu province on Sunday.
At least 10 people were killed and 23 others injured after heavy rainfall triggered a sudden mountain torrent in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, according to state media.
The flooding reportedly caught tourists who were camping in the area. A sudden surge of water caused by intense rainfall left some people trapped at the scenic site.
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Rescue operations on
Local public security and fire-and-rescue teams were sent to the area, with search and rescue operations continuing.
甘肃渭源一景区山洪已致10死23伤
Ten people were killed and 23 others were injured, while 174 have been rescued after a flash flood triggered by intense rainfall swept a scenic area in Weiyuan county, Dingxi, Northwest China's Gansu Province on the afternoon of Jul. 26, CCTV News… pic.twitter.com/AjZUgIZOav
— Beijing Evening News (@BeijingEvening) July 26, 2026
Heavy rainfall caused a flash flood at a tourist campsite in Weiyuan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Sunday afternoon, resulting in ten deaths and 23 injuries. Local police and fire departments are leading rescue operations, supported by 305 personnel and 68 vehicles… pic.twitter.com/0JeLsF8nYP
— China Takeaway (@China24Official) July 26, 2026
Flash floods and sudden mountain torrents are a common danger during China's summer monsoon season. Hilly and mountainous areas are especially at risk because heavy rain can quickly cause water levels to rise.
The separate incidents underline the growing dangers posed by extreme weather across China, with authorities now focused on rescue efforts, flood control and helping affected communities recover.
(With AFP inputs)
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