A landslide struck Pengshui county in China's Chongqing municipality on Friday, burying residential buildings and trapping an unknown number of people. More than 1,100 residents were evacuated as rescue teams rushed to the site. Nine people were pulled from the debris with no life-threatening injuries reported.

A massive landslide struck Pengshui county in China's southwestern municipality of Chongqing on Friday, burying several residential buildings and trapping an unknown number of people beneath the debris. According to Chinese state media, the incident forced the evacuation of more than 1,100 residents as authorities launched an emergency response. The exact number of people still trapped has not yet been confirmed.

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Warning issued before collapse

Officials said a local community worker noticed rocks falling from the hillside at around 8 am and immediately alerted authorities. Residents in the affected area were asked to leave their homes as a precaution.

However, while the evacuation was still in progress, the hillside collapsed at around 9.08 am, sending huge amounts of rock and mud crashing onto buildings below.

Rescue operation in full swing

State media reported that nine people had been rescued from the rubble. Authorities said none of them were in life-threatening condition.

Videos from the scene showed a thick cloud of dust rising as the hillside collapsed. Other footage captured frightened residents running to safety while vehicles stopped on nearby roads to avoid the falling debris.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-II emergency response soon after the disaster. A 100-member rescue team was sent to the site, along with 206 firefighters and rescue personnel supported by 49 emergency vehicles.

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Cause yet to be confirmed

Officials have not yet announced what triggered the landslide. Rescue teams continue to search through the debris while authorities assess the damage and monitor the area for further risks.

The investigation into the cause of the disaster is ongoing.