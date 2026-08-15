Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu extended greetings to PM Narendra Modi on India's 80th Independence Day, describing the friendship as 'boundless.' Leaders from Australia, Russia, France, and other nations also sent congratulatory messages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 80th Independence Day, describing the friendship between both nations as "boundless." In a post on X by Israel's Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu said that the two ancient nations seize the future together to bring a better life for their people. "Congratulations to India and to my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your 80th Independence Day. India and Israel achieved independence one year apart. We are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for our people. Our innovation and friendship are boundless. The best is yet to come!" the post read.

Earlier in a letter on Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended wishes on the occasion of Independence Day and recalled how the path to a free and independent India was anything but easy, but through the sheer power of will, belief, and determination, its dawning heralded a bright new beginning filled with hope.

Wishes Pour In From Across The World

Wishes poured in from across the world as India celebrated its Independence Day. Hailing the country's "remarkable progress" and its authority in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "Your country is making remarkable progress in the economic, social, scientific, and technological spheres, and rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena."

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed the commitment of the country to deepen its partnership with India and the enduring friendship between the people. French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the people of India on the landmark occasion of the nation's 80th Independence Day. Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, in his message of goodwill addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "elder brother," expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish.

The messages come as India marks 79 years of independence, with leaders and governments from across the world joining the celebrations and reaffirming their commitment to stronger partnerships with New Delhi.

The greetings underline the breadth of India's diplomatic engagement and the emphasis placed on friendship, cooperation, and a peaceful and prosperous region.