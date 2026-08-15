Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wished India on Independence Day, stressing that deep historical ties are a valuable asset for strengthening bilateral relations. He added that Iran is ready to take effective steps to secure common interests.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday extended wishes to India on the occasion of Independence Day and underlined the deep historic ties as a valuable asset for further deepening the bilateral ties.

The President's official website said that he extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Undoubtedly, the deep historical, cultural, civilizational, and people-to-people ties between the two nations are a valuable asset for drawing brighter horizons in bilateral relations based on common interests."

Emphasizing the will of Iran to further strengthen comprehensive relations with India, the President added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to take more effective steps to strengthen relations between the two countries and secure the common interests of the two nations, in light of mutual trust and respect and by utilising the extensive existing capacities."

The official website noted that in this message, President Pezeshkian "also prayed to God Almighty for the country of India to be proud, progress, prosperity, and ever-increasing happiness, and for the long-standing relations between the two countries to be strengthened and flourished"

President's message | President Dr. Pezeshkian, in a message, congratulated the Prime Minister, government, and people of this country on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of India. 🔹️Iran emphasizes its will to strengthen comprehensive relations with India and secure the common interests of the two nations. https://t.co/2LjKTiggPf — pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian2) August 15, 2026

Wishes Pour In From Across The World

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a series of posts on X, expressed gratitude to the Foreign Ministries of Uzbekistan, Guatemala and Peru for their wishes on the occasion of Independence Day.

Earlier in a letter on Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended wishes on the occasion of Independence Day and recalled how the path to a free and independent India was anything but easy, but through the sheer power of will, belief and determination, its dawning heralded a bright new beginning filled with hope.

Wishes poured in from across the world as India celebrated its Independence Day.

Hailing the country's "remarkable progress" and its authority in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "Your country is making remarkable progress in the economic, social, scientific and technological spheres, and rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena."

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed the commitment of the country to deepen partnership with India and the enduring friendship between the people.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the people of India on the landmark occasion of the nation's 80th Independence Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, in his messages of goodwill, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "elder brother", expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish.

The messages come as India marks 80 years of independence, with leaders and governments from across the world joining the celebrations and reaffirming their commitment to stronger partnerships with New Delhi.

The greetings underline the breadth of India's diplomatic engagement and the emphasis placed on friendship, cooperation and a peaceful and prosperous region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)