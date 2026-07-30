A man from Assam's Sivasagar has won hearts after risking his life to rescue a cow trapped in neck-deep floodwaters. A viral video shows him battling strong currents to free the frightened animal from branches and debris. The rescue comes as Assam continues to recover from severe floods that have affected over three lakh people and claimed 78 lives

A touching rescue from flood-hit Assam has moved thousands on social media after a man was seen risking his own life to save a cow trapped in fast-moving floodwaters. The incident took place in Sivasagar district, where large parts of the region have been affected by this year's monsoon floods. The dramatic rescue, captured on video, has become widely shared online, with many praising the man's courage and compassion.

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Cow trapped in flood debris

The video begins with the man slowly making his way through neck-deep water despite the strong current. Ahead of him, a frightened cow is trapped among branches and other debris carried by the flood.

Without thinking about his own safety, he reaches the stranded animal and begins trying to free it. The powerful current makes every step difficult, but he continues pushing and pulling the cow away from the tangled branches.

After several tense moments, the animal finally breaks free.

The relieved cow then swims through the floodwater before reaching higher ground. As soon as it reaches dry land, it runs away safely while the exhausted rescuer remains standing in the water.

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Internet praises the rescuer

The video quickly spread across social media, with users calling the rescue an inspiring example of humanity. Many described the man as a true hero, while others praised the courage shown by farmers and rural families during difficult times.

Comments included messages such as "Salute to this person", "True farmer's spirit", "Great save", "Good work" and "Humanity at its best". Others said the rescue showed how deeply people value animals that are part of their families and livelihoods.

The emotional video has been widely appreciated for showing kindness in the middle of a natural disaster.

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Livestock means survival for many families

For many people living in rural Assam, cattle are far more than domestic animals. They are an important source of income and play a key role in supporting farming families.

That is why many viewers said the rescue highlighted not only compassion but also the determination of people trying to protect their livelihoods during the floods.

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Assam still recovering from floods

The rescue comes as Assam continues to recover from one of the worst flood spells of the season. Weeks of heavy rain flooded villages, damaged homes, roads and farmland, and forced thousands of people into relief camps.

According to official figures, the floods have claimed 78 lives and affected more than three lakh people across several districts.

Although floodwaters have started receding in some places, many families are still rebuilding their lives.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of another spell of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam, raising concerns that fresh flooding and landslides could slow the recovery process.

(With inputs from agencies)