Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grand 'Svaagatam Venkata Krishna' celebration in Austin (PHOTOS)

    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 8:06 PM IST

    The 10th branch in Austin is a key milestone in the spread of Swamiji's noble mission. Number 10 signifies Dashapramati, a key attribute of Acharya Madhva, indicating completeness in knowledge and bliss.

    article_image1

    The 'Svaagatam Venkata Krishna' was celebrated at Austin in Texas state of United States on the occasion of the inauguration of the 10th branch of Sri Venkata Krishna Vrundavana in America. The celebrations happened in the presence of Shri Shri Sugunendra Theertha, Head Pontiff of Udupi Puthige Matha, who is on a world tour before occupying the Paryaaya seat in Udupi next year.

    The 10th branch in Austin is a key milestone in the spread of Swamiji's noble mission. Number 10 signifies Dashapramati, a key attribute of Acharya Madhva, indicating completeness in knowledge and bliss.

    The ceremony coincided with the golden anniversary (50 years) of His Holiness Swamji's taking Sanyaasa and marked a significant milestone in the initiation of HH Swamiji's worldwide propagation of Shri Krishna Bhakti. The local devotees were elated as the dreams of devotees for over a decade had been fulfilled.

    article_image2

    A grand procession of Udupi Krishna, Mukhyaprana and Raghavendra Swami Vrundavana, was held on the occasion along with Kolata, Veda Ghosha, Bhajans and Nama Sankirtan. The procession started from the Ganesha sanctum of Austin Hindu Temple and proceeded to the Srinivasa sanctum. 

    As part of this welcome, music and dance services were performed by many children in a cultural programme over three hours.

    Cedar Park Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin, who graciously accepted the invitation to preside over the occasion, praised the peace and harmony of the Hindu culture and pledged ongoing support for the community and its growth. Shripurna, a young devotee, introduced HH Swamiji and the Mayor and became the favourite of the audience. The Mayor even joked that Shripurna was suited to be the next mayor.

    article_image3

    HH Swamiji in his blessing speech praised the city of Austin as a city of believers (Aastika Nagara).  Just as Lord Krishna crossed the sea to Dwaraka, He has now crossed the Atlantic Ocean and come to Austin for the happiness of His devotees. 

    Accordingly, on the occasion of the golden jubilee of HH Swamiji's ascension as Head of Puttige Matha, the Lord wished to inaugurate Shri Venkata Krishna Vrundavana here in Austin. 

    HH Swamiji presented Mayor Jim with the Bhagavad Gita and invited him to visit Udupi. HH Swamiji also gave initiation to many devotees to write the Bhagavad Gita as part of the Koti Lekhana Yagya, and to visit Udupi in His upcoming paryaaya to offer their writing to the Lord and get His blessings.

    Austin Hindu Temple President Shri Ram Bhashyam, Religious Chair Shri Sandeep Vuppal, and Priests participated and extended full cooperation to Svaagatam Venkata Krishna. More than 500 people participated in this program under the supervision of SVKVA priest Avinash Achar. Overall, Austin devotees who had been waiting for Krishna's arrival for more than six months were grateful and blessed. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yemen stampede 85 killed over 300 injured at charity distribution event in Sana know what happened gcw

    Yemen stampede: At least 85 killed, over 300 injured at charity distribution event in Sana

    Raids in California target Sikh gangsters; 2 of 17 arrested are murder accused in India

    Raids in California target Sikh gangs; 2 of 17 arrested are murder accused in India

    Dubai private schools to shut from Thursday for Eid; Check what Dubai has arranged for special holidays anr

    Dubai private schools to shut from Thursday for Eid; Check where to enjoy festive season

    Saudi Arabia readies over 20,000 mosques and outdoor areas for Eid prayer anr

    Saudi Arabia readies over 20,000 mosques and outdoor areas for Eid prayer

    UN World Population Dashboard shows Ladakh, J&K as regions separate from India

    UN World Population Dashboard shows Ladakh, J&K as regions separate from India

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Google Pixel Fold company first foldable phone may launch in June likely to cost USD 1700 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon