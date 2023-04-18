Grand 'Svaagatam Venkata Krishna' celebration in Austin (PHOTOS)

The 10th branch in Austin is a key milestone in the spread of Swamiji's noble mission. Number 10 signifies Dashapramati, a key attribute of Acharya Madhva, indicating completeness in knowledge and bliss.

The 'Svaagatam Venkata Krishna' was celebrated at Austin in Texas state of United States on the occasion of the inauguration of the 10th branch of Sri Venkata Krishna Vrundavana in America. The celebrations happened in the presence of Shri Shri Sugunendra Theertha, Head Pontiff of Udupi Puthige Matha, who is on a world tour before occupying the Paryaaya seat in Udupi next year. The 10th branch in Austin is a key milestone in the spread of Swamiji's noble mission. Number 10 signifies Dashapramati, a key attribute of Acharya Madhva, indicating completeness in knowledge and bliss. The ceremony coincided with the golden anniversary (50 years) of His Holiness Swamji's taking Sanyaasa and marked a significant milestone in the initiation of HH Swamiji's worldwide propagation of Shri Krishna Bhakti. The local devotees were elated as the dreams of devotees for over a decade had been fulfilled.

A grand procession of Udupi Krishna, Mukhyaprana and Raghavendra Swami Vrundavana, was held on the occasion along with Kolata, Veda Ghosha, Bhajans and Nama Sankirtan. The procession started from the Ganesha sanctum of Austin Hindu Temple and proceeded to the Srinivasa sanctum. As part of this welcome, music and dance services were performed by many children in a cultural programme over three hours. Cedar Park Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin, who graciously accepted the invitation to preside over the occasion, praised the peace and harmony of the Hindu culture and pledged ongoing support for the community and its growth. Shripurna, a young devotee, introduced HH Swamiji and the Mayor and became the favourite of the audience. The Mayor even joked that Shripurna was suited to be the next mayor.