A video of a pregnant woman dancing at her baby shower has gone viral, receiving over 2 million views. The clip shows digital creator Silvery Shah performing gracefully to a Bollywood song, earning praise for her confidence and joyful celebration of motherhood.

A heartwarming baby shower celebration has captured the internet's attention after a pregnant woman's elegant dance performance to Madhuri Dixit's iconic song "Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar" went viral on social media. The video, which has amassed over 2 million views, has been widely shared, with users praising the mother's confidence, grace and joyful celebration of motherhood.

The viral clip shows the expectant mother, Silvery Shah, a New York-based digital creator, dressed in a pink outfit for her baby shower ceremony, performing the classic dance number with a radiant smile. Her expressions and effortless moves drew applause from family members present at the event, while social media users appreciated the emotional and festive atmosphere surrounding the celebration.

Check the viral video here:

Silvery celebrated her baby shower with close friends and family in January, but the dance video gained widespread attention after an X user shared it on August 5.

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The video was shared on Instagram, where it quickly gained traction, collecting millions of views along with thousands of likes and comments. Netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for the mother-to-be.

One user commented, "She danced with so much grace. Wishing her and the baby good health." Another wrote, "This is one of the sweetest baby shower videos I've watched." Several others applauded her confidence and called the performance a beautiful way to celebrate pregnancy.

The wholesome video has resonated with audiences because it blends tradition, music and family celebration into a memorable moment. As the clip continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder that simple, joyful occasions often become the most cherished memories.

With millions of views and growing engagement, the baby shower dance has become another example of how heartfelt moments shared on social media can connect with audiences across generations, spreading smiles and positivity far beyond the celebration itself.

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