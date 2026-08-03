Kubkowski's historic achievement did not happen on his first try.

He had been attempting the Baltic crossing for several years, according to ProtoThema report. His earlier efforts showed just how difficult the challenge was.

In 2022, he covered more than 100 km before being forced to stop because of worsening weather and strong currents.

In 2023, he again attempted the crossing and managed around 130 km after about 40 hours in the water before abandoning the effort.

His fourth attempt in 2025 came remarkably close to success.

Kubkowski swam for around 55 hours and covered about 159 km. He was only 11 km from the planned finish when his team decided that the attempt had to end. He was taken from the water because of exhaustion.

Despite failing to finish, the 2025 attempt became the longest distance anyone had covered while attempting the Baltic crossing.

That experience became an important part of his preparation for 2026.

Fifth attempt finally brings success

Kubkowski returned for what he described as his fifth and final attempt.

This time, he was able to use everything he had learnt from the previous challenges.

His preparation involved physical training, long swims, night sessions, nutrition planning and mental preparation. His support team also included specialists working on his fitness, diet, recovery and mental performance.

The final journey lasted more than two days.

He kept swimming through the night and continued despite the effects of exhaustion. After more than 160 km, he finally reached the Polish coast at Dziwnów.

With that, he completed a crossing that no other swimmer had managed before.