SA's envoy to India, Anil Sooklal, has not been recalled but summoned for "consultations" over attending an event with ex-President Jacob Zuma and controversial businessman Ajay Gupta, diplomatic sources clarified, contradicting a minister.

Envoy Not Recalled, Summoned for Consultations

South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, has not been recalled and has instead been asked to attend a meeting with a senior official of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) for "consultations and clarifications" over his presence at a religious event attended by former President Jacob Zuma and Indian-origin businessman Ajay Gupta, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

South African diplomatic sources told ANI that the envoy would meet with the Director-General of DIRCO, Zane Dangor, for the consultations and clarifications. "South Africa's High Commissioner to India has been asked to attend a meeting with the Director-General of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Zane Dangor, for consultation and clarifications around the religious event attended by former President Zuma, High Commissioner of South Africa to India, Anil Sooklal, and where Indian-origin businessman Ajay Gupta was also seen," the sources said. "Sooklal has not been recalled as High Commissioner of South Africa to India," they added.

Contradictory Statements from Foreign Minister

The clarification comes after South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said that Sooklal had been recalled by the South African government for "further consultations" following his association with Zuma and Gupta. Lamola earlier confirmed that Sooklal was called back to headquarters for consultations and said the government was reviewing the framework governing protocol and diplomatic support extended to former presidents and deputy presidents during international travel. "An update on High Commissioner to India, High Commissioner Anil Sooklal. We confirm that High Commissioner Anil Sooklal has been recalled to the headquarters for further consultations," Lamola said.

New Framework Proposed for Former Leaders

The minister said recommendations had been submitted to Parliament and the presidency to consider a new framework for diplomatic support provided to former leaders travelling abroad. "We have also submitted the recommendations to Parliament and to the presidency to consider a new framework for protocol and diplomatic support to former presidents and former deputy presidents during international travel," Lamola said. He added that the proposed framework would include a mandatory disclosure mechanism requiring former presidents and deputy presidents seeking diplomatic assistance to provide details regarding the purpose of their travel, programmes, activities, sources of funding, principal hosts, key engagements and the capacity in which they travel. Lamola said the mechanism would allow authorities to assess possible reputational, political, diplomatic and security risks. "This will help us avoid a situation where former presidents portray themselves as also representing South Africa's foreign policy, particularly when they have not been mandated by the sitting head of state," he said.

Background of the Controversy

Sooklal, who is of Indian origin, previously served as South Africa's G20 sherpa and BRICS sherpa before being appointed as the country's High Commissioner to India. The controversy emerged following Sooklal's presence during former South African President Jacob Zuma's visit to Haridwar in June, where Zuma met Ajay Gupta at a religious event. During the visit, Zuma was accompanied by Sooklal at Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir, where they met Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri. Swami Kailashanand Giri told the media that Gupta, who was associated with the ashram, was a friend of Zuma. "Former South African President Jacob Zuma visited Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir today. He is friends with Ajay Gupta, who is a disciple and member of the ashram family," Swami Kailashanand Giri said.

'State Capture' Allegations

The Gupta family became a central figure in South Africa's "state capture" investigations after allegations emerged that they used their close relationship with then-president Zuma to influence government decisions and benefit from state contracts. The Gupta brothers left South Africa in 2018 after a judicial commission began investigating allegations of widespread corruption and undue influence during Zuma's presidency. (ANI

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