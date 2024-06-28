Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh looks SEXY in green bodysuit; check out BOLD pictures

    Monami Ghosh is a celebrated Bengali actress renowned for her dynamic roles in television and cinema. With a career starting in the TV series "Satin Kanta," she gained immense popularity through shows like "Binni Dhaner Khoi."

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    Monami Ghosh

    Monami Ghosh is a renowned Bengali actress celebrated for her versatile roles in both television and films, captivating audiences with her compelling performances and earning widespread recognition in the entertainment industry
     

    article_image2

    Monami Ghosh

    She started her acting career with the TV series "Satin Kanta," quickly becoming a household name. Her dedication and talent have made her one of the most beloved actresses in Bengali television

    article_image3

    Monami Ghosh

    Monami has starred in popular TV shows like "Binni Dhaner Khoi" and "Punyi Pukur," showcasing her ability to bring a wide range of characters to life with depth and authenticity

    article_image4

    Monami Ghosh

    Her talent extends to Bengali cinema, where she has made a significant impact with notable films such as "Bela Seshe" and "Kelor Kirti," further establishing her versatility as an actress

    article_image5

    Monami Ghosh

    Monami's performances have earned her numerous accolades, reflecting her commitment to her craft and her ability to connect with audiences on a profound level

    article_image6

    Monami Ghosh

    Off-screen, Monami Ghosh is known for her elegant style and active engagement on social media, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans

    article_image7

    Monami Ghosh

    Her passion for acting and her continuous efforts to push boundaries have made her a leading figure in the Bengali entertainment industry, inspiring many aspiring actors

