    WATCH: Ranveer Singh protects pregnant wife Deepika Padukone from crowd, celebrates good news with paps

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived at Jamnagar's airport for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Upon arrival, the couple were surrounded by a large crowd of fans and paparazzi as they gathered at the airport to congratulate the pair on their pregnancy news.

    WATCH: Ranveer Singh protects pregnant wife Deepika Padukone from crowd, celebrates good news with paps
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance since announcing their pregnancy, as they left for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. However, upon arrival, the couple was swarmed by a sea of photographers and fans who had gathered to shower the soon-to-be parents with love and well wishes.

    The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Ranveer and Deepika being surrounded by a large crowd of fans and paparazzi as they gathered at the airport to congratulate the pair on their pregnancy news. The couple wore white clothing to the airport and strolled hand in hand, as captured by the photographers.

    Ranveer Singh protects Deepika Padukone and celebrates with paparazzi

    Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Jamnagar airport, VIP lounge decorated (Watch)

    Food menu at the pre-wedding festivities

    Breakfast will include 75 dishes, lunch will include more than 225 items, dinner will include over 275 dishes, and a midnight supper will include over 85 options. The midnight supper, which begins at the stroke of midnight, will last until 4 a.m. This lunch was supposedly particularly prepared for the international guests. Every single item served will be made following precise norms and protocol, and no dish will be presented more than once during the 12 separate meals spread over three days.

    A group of 65 chefs, including 20 women chefs, will travel from Indore to Jamnagar with four trucks full of ingredients.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 1:11 PM IST
