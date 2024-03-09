Miss World 2024: Who is Sini Shetty? Meet the contestant who is representing India at the Miss World pageant

Femina Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty will represent India today at the Miss World pageant. The event promises to be a special night with a lineup of performances by artists including Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Toni-Ann Singh.

The 71st Miss World 2024 finals have arrived, and we cannot remain quiet. Tonight, a new Miss World will be crowned in a magnificent event presented by filmmaker Karan Johar and Megan Young, the previous Miss World 2013. The event promises to be a fantastic night, with performances by Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Toni-Ann Singh. Returning to India after 28 years, the pageant will be hosted in Mumbai.

Where Can I Watch Miss World 2024?

Indian audiences may watch the event online on Sony LIV at 7:30 PM (ST). You may also visit the official Miss World website, www.missworld.com.



When Can I Watch Miss World 2024?

The Miss World 2024 finals are set for March 9. The event, previously scheduled in the UAE, will now be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's City of Dreams. The tournament began on February 18 in New Delhi.

Who is representing India?

This year, Sini Shetty, a finance graduate, will represent India. The 22-year-old has also had professional training in dancing. The finals will be evaluated by notable figures from diverse disciplines, including actresses Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, social worker Amruta Fadnavis, film director Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley CBE, and three previous Miss Worlds.

Who is Sini Shetty?

Miss India World Sini Shetty is eager to make her mark on the world stage. Here is some information on her. Sini is from Karnataka but was born in Mumbai. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the S.K. Somaiya Degree College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Vidhyavihar, Mumbai. Sini is now pursuing the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme. Sini is a Bharatnatyam expert who began learning at four and finished her arangetram at 14.

According to the pageant's official website, Sini Shetty graduated from St. Dominic Savio Vidhyalaya in Mumbai and the S.K. Somaiya Degree College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Vidhyavihar, Mumbai. She has held various professional positions, including product executive, actress, model, and content developer.