Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Miss World 2024: Who is Sini Shetty? Meet the contestant who is representing India at the Miss World pageant

    Femina Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty will represent India today at the Miss World pageant. The event promises to be a special night with a lineup of performances by artists including Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Toni-Ann Singh.

    Miss World 2024: Who is Sini Shetty? Meet the contestant who is representing India at the Miss World pageant RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    The 71st Miss World 2024 finals have arrived, and we cannot remain quiet. Tonight, a new Miss World will be crowned in a magnificent event presented by filmmaker Karan Johar and Megan Young, the previous Miss World 2013. The event promises to be a fantastic night, with performances by Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Toni-Ann Singh. Returning to India after 28 years, the pageant will be hosted in Mumbai. 

    Where Can I Watch Miss World 2024?
    Indian audiences may watch the event online on Sony LIV at 7:30 PM (ST). You may also visit the official Miss World website, www.missworld.com.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)


    When Can I Watch Miss World 2024?
    The Miss World 2024 finals are set for March 9. The event, previously scheduled in the UAE, will now be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's City of Dreams. The tournament began on February 18 in New Delhi.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)


    Who Will Present the Crown?
    Following tradition, this year's Miss World 2021 winner, Polish model Karolina Bielawska, will deliver the title to her successor.

    Also Read: 7 effective home remedies to soothe period pain

    Who is representing India?
    This year, Sini Shetty, a finance graduate, will represent India. The 22-year-old has also had professional training in dancing. The finals will be evaluated by notable figures from diverse disciplines, including actresses Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, social worker Amruta Fadnavis, film director Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley CBE, and three previous Miss Worlds.

     

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

    Who is Sini Shetty?
    Miss India World Sini Shetty is eager to make her mark on the world stage. Here is some information on her. Sini is from Karnataka but was born in Mumbai. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the S.K. Somaiya Degree College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Vidhyavihar, Mumbai. Sini is now pursuing the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme. Sini is a Bharatnatyam expert who began learning at four and finished her arangetram at 14.

    Also Read: Women's Day 2024: Find the ideal jewellery for your zodiac sign

    According to the pageant's official website, Sini Shetty graduated from St. Dominic Savio Vidhyalaya in Mumbai and the S.K. Somaiya Degree College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Vidhyavihar, Mumbai. She has held various professional positions, including product executive, actress, model, and content developer.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants RBA

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants

    What is Parrot fever? Symptoms, treatments of this outbreak that killed 5 people in Europe RKK

    What is Parrot fever? Symptoms, treatments of this outbreak that killed 5 people in Europe

    Why Rs 1 coin is added to wedding envelopes? RKK EAI

    Why Rs 1 coin is added to wedding envelopes?

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Shiv Tandav Stotram to Har Har Mahadev, 5 Mahadev-related songs RKK EAI

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Shiv Tandav Stotram to Har Har Mahadev, 5 Mahadev-related songs

    International Women's Day 2024: Meet 7 powerhouse women of independent music RBA

    International Women's Day 2024: Meet 7 powerhouse women of independent music

    Recent Stories

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report gcw

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    cricket India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21 osf

    India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants RBA

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon