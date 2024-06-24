Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more

    Watch an exclusive interview with Indian wrestler Sangram Singh on Asianet Newsable. Sangram shares his rigorous diet and fitness routine, and talks about making history as the first Indian male wrestler to join MMA. Discover his preparations for the upcoming training in July and the unique challenges Indian wrestlers face in transitioning to MMA. Don't miss this in-depth conversation!

    Indian wrestler Sangram Singh is going to make history as he is going to be the first Indian wrestler to present India at Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Asianet Newsable got in touch with the wrestler who expressed his views and talked about his training, diet changes, and more. He also discussed the myth that Ghee is not good for health and gaining weight. 

    The 38-year-old said that while he was in a match in Dubai after a 6-year break, the sheiks suggested that he should take part in MMA which is a very famous tournament there. Sangram said that he has not started this training and will do so in July. He mentioned the retirement age in MMA and other sports is 30 years and Sangram being 38 is going to start a career in it. The wrestler said that this is an example that age is just a number and until your body allows you to do something, no one should hesitate. 

    He advised that people should not change their diet plans, instead eat whatever they want but with happiness and should work twice the time. Working out is a must and hence it should be part of their daily routine. Sangram said that athletes should not worry about getting medals, rather they should focus on the efforts that they put in. Winning and losing are part of life, it is the efforts that count.

