‘You think I clean toilets?’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja reveals why she keeps rejecting Bigg Boss offers

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently revealed that she has been getting offers from the reality TV show Bigg Boss for the last 4 years now, however, she has no interest in it and has declined all the offers. She further added that she even got an offer for the OTT version of the show and also got called by the makers to be a contestant in the one hosted by Anil Kapoor.

During a conversation at the 'Timeout with Ankit' podcast, Sunita said, "They came to me twice for that, and I told them, ‘Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?’ You ask me this question, but tell me, would you ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife the same thing? Do you think we’re struggling financially? I don’t even watch Bigg Boss."

Sunita also opened up about not only her but other members of the family getting approached by the makers of Bigg Boss. She revealed that their daughter, Tina Ahuja also got an offer from Bigg Boss which she denied. She said, "I told them, 'Do you even know who you’re talking to right now? Come to me if you want me to host alongside Salman Khan.'"

Later she was asked about appearing on Karan Johar's show, Koffee with Karan. She smiled and said that she is waiting for an invite. Sunita was asked if she is irritated about not being invited to the chat show, and she said, "Why would I be irritated? It’s his show, it’s up to him who he wants to invite. Although if he invites me he’ll certainly attract ratings! Karan’s also a Gemini, so am I. We’ll have a ball."

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, Yashvardhan and Tina Ahuja. They kept their marriage a secret for over two years.

