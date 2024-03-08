Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Critics Choice Awards 2024: Vikrant Massey, Manoj Bajpayee, Mammootty nominated for Best Actor, full list here

    The Critics Choice Awards is all set for its sixth season and the nominee list for this award event was announced on Wednesday.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    The Critics' Choice Awards is all set for its sixth season and the nominee list for this award event was announced on Wednesday. Vikrant Massey has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in '12th FAIL'. In this category, he is nominated against stars such as Manoj Bajpayee and Mammootty. The Critics' Choice Awards is a pan-India award ceremony that recognizes the best films, web series, and short films of the year, as well as artists and actresses from all over the country. The Critics' Choice Awards will be hosted on March 12 in Mumbai.

    Full list of nominations

    Nominations for Best Film

    12th Fail, Dhooin, Fire in the Mountains, Zoram, Kaathal- The Core, Koozhangal, Nanapakal Nerthu Mayakkam, Shesh Paata, Three of Us, Tora Husband.

    Nominations for Best Actor (Male)

    Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), Abhinav Jha (Dhuin), Manoj Bajpayee (Zoram), Mammootty (Kaathal - The Core), Prasannajit Chatterjee (Shesh Pata)

    Nominations for Best Actor (Female)

    Humilta Rai (Fire in the Mountains), Kalki Kekalan (Goldfish), Jyothika (Kaathal - The Core), Shefali Shah (Three of Us), Shahana Goswami (Zwingato).

    Nominations for Best Supporting Actor (Male)

    Ambarish Bhattacharya (Ardhangini), Pankaj Kapur (Bheed), Aditya Rawal (Faraz), Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan), Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal - The Core)

    Nominations for Best Supporting Actor (Female)

    Jaya Ahsan (Ardhangini), Deepti Naval (Goldfish), Smita Tambe (Zoram), Gunjalamma (Pinky Elli?), Gargi Roy Choudhury (Shesh Pata)

    Nominations for Best Writing

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Ayush Saxena and Vikas Divyakirti (12th failed), Prashant Rana, Achal Mishra, Anubhav Priya and Abhinav Jha (Dhuin), Devashish Makhija (Zoram), P S Vinodraj (Koojungal), Reema Das (Tora Husband)

    Nominations for Best Director

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail), Devashish Makhija (Zoram), P S Vinodraj (Koojungal), Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three of Us), Reema Das (Tora Husband).

    Nominations for Best Editing

    Achal Mishra (Dhuin), Abhro Banerjee (Zoram), Ganesh Siva (Koojhangal), Samyukta Kaza (Three of Us), Reema Das (Tora Husband).

    Nominations for Best Cinematography

    Anand Basanl (Dhuin), Piyush Putti (Zoram), Vignesh Kummulai and Che Parathi (Koozhangal), Theni Eshwar (Nanapakkal Nerathu Mayakkam), Avinash Arun Dhavare (Three of Us).

    Web Series Nominations

    Nominations for Best Web Series

    Dahad, Farzi, Jubilee, Kohra, Trial by Fire.

    Nominations for Best Director

    Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi (Roar), Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee), Randeep Jha (Kohla), Konkona Sen Sharma (Lust Stories 2: The Mirror), Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avni Deshpande (Trial by Fire)

    Nominations for Best Writing

    Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and Sumit Arora (Roar), Atul Sabarwal (Jubilee), Gunjeet Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudeep Sharma (Fog), Konkana Sen Sharma and Pooja Tolani (Lust Stories 2: The Mirror), Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio (Trial by Fire)

    Nominations for Best Actor (Male) 

    Vijay Verma (Dahaad), Shahid Kapoor (Farzi), Suvinder Vicky (Kohra), Gagan Dev Rair (Scam 2003- The Telgi Story: Volume 2)

    Nominations for Best Actor (Female)

    Sonakshi Sinha (Roar), Vamika Gabbi (Jubilee), Tilotma Shome (Lust Stories 2: The Mirror), Karishma Tanna (Scoop), Rajshri Deshpande (Trial by Fire).

    Nominations for Best Supporting Actor (Male)

    Gulshan Devaiah (Dahaad), Vijay Sethupathi (Fargie), Siddhant Gupta (Jubilee), Barun Sobti (Kohra), Abhay Deol (Trial by Fire)

    Nominations for Best Supporting Actor (Female) 

    Zoa Morani (Dahaad), Aditi Rao Hydari (Jubilee), Mona Singh (Kala Paani), Amrita Subhash (Lust Stories 2: The Mirror), Nimrit Kaur (School of Lies).

    Short Film nominations

    Nominations for Best Short Film

    Cabbage, Vulture, Next Please, Nocturnal Burger, Scenes of Pandemic.

    Nominations for Best Director

    Disha Bhardwaj (Chupiroh), Manish Saini (Vulture), Rishav Kapoor (Next, Please), Reema Maya (Nocturnal Burgers), Tanmay Shekhar (Scenes of Pandemic).

    Nominations for Best Actor (Male)

    Sabyasachi Chakraborty (Cabbage), Sanjay Mishra (Vulture), Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Infiltration Between the Borders), Deepak Rai Panje (Sura), Denzil Smith (White Ant).

    Nominations for Best Actor (Female)

    Munmun Sen (Cabbage), Shreya Dhanwantri (Next, Please), Milo Sunka (Nocturnal Burger), Molashree (Scenes of Pandemic), Anita Date (Shurpanakha).

    Nominations for Best Writing

    Ashok Sankhala and Manish Saini (Vulture), Chaitanya Tamhane (Next, Please), Reema Maya (Nocturnal Burger), Tanmay Shekhar (Scenes of Pandemic), Shalini Adnani (White Ant)

    Nominations for Best Cinematography

    Swati Deepak (Vulture), Jigmet Wangchuk (Last Days of Summer), Harshvir Oberoi (Nocturnal Burgers), Abhay Balkawade (Pran Pratistha), Edric Watson (White Ant).

