    Coronavirus: India clocks 8,318 new COVID-19 cases as active infections lowest in 541 days

    First Published Nov 27, 2021, 10:59 AM IST
    The active cases stand at 1,07,019, while the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,88,797, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

    India witnessed a decline in daily Covid-19 cases with 8,318 new Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday, 21.1 per cent lower than yesterday. India's total Covid tally stand at 3,45,63,749. Meanwhile, 465 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,67,933, according to data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 50 continuous days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 153 consecutive days now.

    With a decline of 3,114 active cases in the last 24 hours, the active cases tally has reduced to 1,07,019 comprising 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said. The total recoveries mounted to 3,39,88,797 after 10,967 people recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is now stands at 98.34 per cent.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 63.82 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 infections so far. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far have exceeded 121.06 crore under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, said the Union Health Ministry.

     

