Reliance Jio unveils Rs 100 recharge plan with JioHotstar and more - Here's what you get!

Read Full Gallery

Reliance Jio has quietly introduced a new Rs 100 prepaid recharge plan, adding it to their portfolio. It offers a JioHotstar subscription and other benefits. Here's everything you need to know.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 100 prepaid recharge plan, offering 5GB of data with a 90-day Jio Hotstar subscription. This new plan comes with the benefit of streaming content in 1080p resolution on smartphones and smart TVs, providing users with a more flexible option compared to existing plans.

Jio's New Recharge Plan

Unlike Jio's regular prepaid plans, which focus on voice, SMS, and data bundles, this Rs 100 recharge is a data-only plan. It doesn't include voice call or SMS services, making it most suitable for those who primarily need data for streaming. However, users can combine it with a basic plan to meet other communication needs. This plan is listed on Jio's official website with a validity of 90 days.

Jio Data Pack

The main highlight of this recharge is the included Jio Hotstar subscription, which provides access to shows like the highly anticipated IPL 2025, TV shows, and live sports. The Rs 100 plan is a budget alternative for users who prefer content on larger screens like smart TVs. In comparison, Jio Hotstar's standalone mobile plan costs Rs 149 and only allows content streaming on smartphones, while the Super plan priced at Rs 299 offers similar multi-device streaming benefits, making the Rs 100 Jio prepaid plan a better choice.

Reliance Jio

While the Rs 100 recharge offers 5GB of data, it may not be suitable for heavy data users. For those who need more, Jio offers the Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack, which provides 15GB of data along with a 90-day Jio Hotstar mobile subscription. However, this pack limits streaming to smartphones only, unlike the Rs 100 plan that supports streaming on smart TVs. Also Read | Jio vs Airtel: Best 90-day prepaid plan – Compare data, calls and benefits!

Mukesh Ambani

Furthermore, the company recently revised two plans. Previously, the Rs 69 and Rs 139 data add-on packs lasted until the user's active base recharge expired. For example, if a base pack had 30 days remaining, the add-on would remain active for the same period. However, under the new revision, both Jio prepaid plans now have a validity of only 7 days.

IPL 2025

The Rs 69 plan offers 6GB of high-speed data, while the Rs 139 plan offers 12GB. Once the allocated data is used, the internet speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. It should be noted that these are data-only plans, meaning they do not offer benefits such as voice calls or SMS. Also, the add-ons will only work if the user's number has an active base plan. Also Read | Gmail storage full? Easy hacks to bulk delete emails and free up space!

Latest Videos