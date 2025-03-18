Chhaava BREAKS records, surpasses Pushpa 2 and Stree 2 at box office

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' has completed 31 days since its release. But the roar of this film remains intact at the box office.
According to trade reports, 'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar, collected ₹7.63 crore at the box office on its 31st day.
'Chhaava' becomes the highest-grossing Bollywood film on its 31st day, surpassing Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' with ₹5.66 crore.
'Chhaava' becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film in its 5th weekend, surpassing 'Stree 2' (₹16 CR) and 'Pushpa 2' (₹14 CR) in earnings.
Chhaava has collected ₹22 crore in its fifth weekend. This film collected ₹6.75 crore on Friday, ₹7.62 crore on Saturday and ₹7.63 crore on Sunday.
If we talk about the total collection of 'Chhaava', this film has collected a net of ₹562.38 crore in India and a worldwide gross of ₹752.81 crore.
'Chhaava' has been produced for approximately ₹130 crore. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna and Vineet Kumar Singh in important roles.
