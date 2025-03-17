Gmail storage full? Easy hacks to bulk delete emails and free up space!

Storage Tips: This is a common problem for employees these days. Gmail storage fills up, and you stop receiving emails. The storage is often full of unwanted emails. Learn how to delete them all at once here and increase your storage.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

These days, whether you take a subscription, pay a bill, or apply for jobs, you have to give your email address. If that's not enough, you have to give at least your phone number. If you give details like your phone number or Aadhaar, then linked emails, PAN, phone numbers, account details, etc., can be edited. In that way, some companies and advertising agencies send us emails without our permission.

article_image2

All of these fill up the Gmail inbox. Ad emails, newsletters, receipts, and many more emails get stored. Google gives 15 GB of free storage for each mail, but that's never enough. Unnecessary emails keep coming. So, the inbox should be clean. But if you delete them one by one, it takes hours. So, the option to delete emails all at once is very useful for you. 

article_image3

Gmail Tips

If Gmail storage is full, there are two ways to delete emails. One of them is:

1. Log in and open Gmail. 

2. Go to inbox. 

Go to the Primary/Social/Promotions tab.

Click on the "Select All" (✓) box at the top of the page.

If you see the option "Select all conversations in this folder", click on it.

3. Click on the Trash/Delete icon at the top.

4. Go to the Trash folder and click Empty Trash Now.
 

article_image4

Delete Emails All at Once

The second way to delete unwanted emails in Gmail is...

Open Gmail in a browser.

Click on Inbox.

Type 'Unsubscribe' in the search box at the top and press Enter.

All promotional emails will appear.

To delete these promotional emails all at once, click on the small checkbox in the upper left corner. If you click 'Select all', everything will be selected.

article_image5

After all emails are selected, click on the trash icon on the screen. Follow the same procedure in the Promotion and Social tabs. Then your inbox will be completely free at once, and you will get more storage. 

