iPhone 17 Air: Apple to ditch charging port for slim design? Check out LEAKED dummy images

Read Full Article

The iPhone 17 Air has been reported to miss out on a few features to cater to its rumoured slim design. Among these characteristics are the absence of a physical SIM tray and a dual camera. Additionally, Mark Zuckerberg of Bloomberg recently reported that "no charging port" could have been added to the list. The iPhone 17 Air is a step closer to an iPhone without a charging connector, even if Apple has opted against it.

The iPhone 17 Air, according to Gurman, will "foreshadow a move to slimmer models without charging ports." "The iPhone 17 Air represents the beginning of a sea change for Apple," he said. "Apple executives say that if this new iPhone is successful, the company intends to move more of its models to this slimmer approach and again attempt to make port-free iPhones," according to the Bloomberg story.

In 2021, Apple supply chain expert Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the first iPhone without a charging port will be released; however, that prediction has not yet materialized. The arrival of an iPhone completely devoid of a charging connector is still awaited, despite Apple switching from its exclusive Lightning port to the ubiquitous USB-C socket in recent years.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

iPhone 17 series to support MagSafe charging?

According to a recent leak, the iPhone 17 will support MagSafe charging. It was originally believed that the iPhone 17 Air may follow suit after Apple eliminated the capability for the iPhone 16e. However, fake photos of the iPhone 17 Air have been obtained by tipster Sonny Dickson, indicating that the forthcoming device would have a MagSafe capability. If these dummy models are accurate, the iPhone 17 Air seems to support MagSafe, despite concerns about the capability stemming from its very thin design.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

Action Button and Dynamic island to be included

The Action Button on the iPhone 17 Air was also a major mystery, in addition to MagSafe. These fake pictures give away that the phone will have an Action Button even though they don't show any new design elements. A significantly altered Dynamic Island is another feature of the iPhone 17 Air. The front-facing camera is now located on the left side of the pill. This move is exclusive to the iPhone 17 Air, as opposed to the iPhone 14 Pro, which had the camera on the right side. The camera on the right side of the pill will remain on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro versions will be somewhat thicker than the iPhone 17 Air, which will be much thinner. The thickness of the basic iPhone 17 seems to be comparable to that of its predecessor.



Latest Videos