Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching soon? Will it be sold on Flipkart? Here's what we know

Read Full Article

Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone in India, and all signs point to it being the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. According to various tipsters, the business has been teasing the smartphone on Flipkart, suggesting that it will be available shortly. Although the phone's name isn't stated in the teaser, a number of hints point to the Edge 60 Fusion as the potential next model in the Edge series. The hashtag "#MotoEdgeLegacy" is used in the teaser, which is available on the Flipkart mobile app, to confirm that the future gadget is a member of the Edge family.

"Experience the Edge, Live the Fusion" was the teaser's original motto, and it was a clear reference to the Edge 60 Fusion. Additionally, the ad affirms that the phone would only be sold on Flipkart, using the same sales approach as existing Edge models. Once more, the teaser offers no precise information about the phone or when it will be released; Motorola is obviously attempting to create excitement for its upcoming release. Since the teasers have already started, additional details should emerge in the days ahead.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60: Fusion and Stylus details LEAKED! Here's what we know

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: What to expect?

According to reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will have 256GB of storage and at least 8GB of RAM. This is an improvement over the Edge 50 Fusion, which came with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options when it was first released in India. According to leaked renderings, the Edge 60 Fusion comes in three different color options: purple, pink, and blue. It is anticipated that the gadget would have a curved screen with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera positioned in the center. A square camera module with three lenses and an LED flash is located in the upper-left corner of the rear. This is an improvement over the Edge 50 Fusion's dual-camera configuration.

Also Read | Moto G45 to Realme C63: Check out March's top 10 best 5G phones under Rs 10,000

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Price expectations

According to rumors, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage would cost about €350, or about Rs 33,000. For comparison, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Edge 50 Fusion cost Rs 22,999 when it was first released in India, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model cost Rs 24,999.

Latest Videos